Emily Care N Share Café to reopen May 3

EMILY — May 3 will mark the reopening of the Care N Share Café in Emily, where in-house meals are served to individuals and families in the Emily community and surrounding areas.

Meals are served in the Wesleyan Church dining hall located at 40141 State Highway 6, near Highway 1. From 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, freshly made, free meals will be served.

In-house dining will continue most Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. with pickup and delivery options also available.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, meals were available by delivery only every Wednesday.

From 2008 through March 2023, the Care N Share Café has provided over 158,350 free meals delivered, picked up or served in-house to the community. That averages to over 10,000 free meals per month in recent years.

Care N Share Volunteers preparing meals for delivery ahead of the May 3, 2023 reopening. Contributed / Care N Share

The nonprofit serves Emily, Crosby, Merrifield, Crosslake, Fifty Lakes, Outing, Pequot Lakes, Pine River and Palisade. Those served include the homebound, the elderly, veterans and families. Everyone is welcome to join in the fellowship.

Meals are prepared in the Care N Share Café kitchen located at Emily Wesleyan Church. Leftover food each week is frozen in individual packages and provided on request.

Care N Share Café has over 90 volunteers and is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Essentia Health St. Joseph Foundation, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, United Way, Crow Wing Power Round Up, Hallett Foundation and many other individual donors support Care N Share.

Monetary donations may be sent to Care N Share, P.O. Box 354, Emily, MN 56447-0354.

Volunteer interest may be directed to Lori Nelson at 651-246-7292 or lorinelson@brainerd.net .

Care N Share Café is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EmilyCnS .