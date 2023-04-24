99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Emily Care N Share Café to reopen May 3

Free meal will be served from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

kitchen.jpg
Volunteer, Herb Nelson, prepares wraps for to-go meals ahead of the May 3 reopening.
Contributed / Care N Share
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

EMILY — May 3 will mark the reopening of the Care N Share Café in Emily, where in-house meals are served to individuals and families in the Emily community and surrounding areas.

Meals are served in the Wesleyan Church dining hall located at 40141 State Highway 6, near Highway 1. From 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, freshly made, free meals will be served.

Read more local area news

In-house dining will continue most Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. with pickup and delivery options also available.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, meals were available by delivery only every Wednesday.

From 2008 through March 2023, the Care N Share Café has provided over 158,350 free meals delivered, picked up or served in-house to the community. That averages to over 10,000 free meals per month in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Care and Share.jpg
Care N Share Volunteers preparing meals for delivery ahead of the May 3, 2023 reopening.
Contributed / Care N Share

The nonprofit serves Emily, Crosby, Merrifield, Crosslake, Fifty Lakes, Outing, Pequot Lakes, Pine River and Palisade. Those served include the homebound, the elderly, veterans and families. Everyone is welcome to join in the fellowship.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Meals are prepared in the Care N Share Café kitchen located at Emily Wesleyan Church. Leftover food each week is frozen in individual packages and provided on request.

Care N Share Café has over 90 volunteers and is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Essentia Health St. Joseph Foundation, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, United Way, Crow Wing Power Round Up, Hallett Foundation and many other individual donors support Care N Share.

Monetary donations may be sent to Care N Share, P.O. Box 354, Emily, MN 56447-0354.

Volunteer interest may be directed to Lori Nelson at 651-246-7292 or lorinelson@brainerd.net .

Care N Share Café is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EmilyCnS .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
042023-event-we-are-water.jpg
Local
Traveling exhibit on the importance of water coming to Pine River
April 23, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
living-for-long-haul-cue.jpg
Local
Living for the Long Haul: Do we need to be concerned about water quality? Part 1 of 3
April 22, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Douglas J. Weiss
pine-river-150th-logo.jpg
Local
150 trees to be sold for Pine River's 150 years
April 22, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Cass County Sheriff
Minnesota
1 injured, 3 arrested in NW Minnesota drive-by shooting
April 23, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - April 23, 2023 - Leroy's Rhubarb
April 23, 2023 12:57 PM
042223-last-windrow-loon-spotting.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Loons return in spring, and I saw one
April 22, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
042323-cracker-barrel-cosmic-perspective.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: A cosmic perspective
April 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel