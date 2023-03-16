Emergency rescue exercise set for Cass Lake

CASS LAKE — On Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., a multi-agency emergency rescue exercise will be conducted on the ice and in the waters of Cass Lake.

After a COVID-19 pause, this is the 20th year of this annual exercise, sponsored by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass Lake Fire Department and the Hackensack Fire Department.

The goal is to bring area and statewide agencies together to work with equipment, view new purchases of equipment and develop a good working relationship should an emergency arise in a department's area.

Several exercises will take place, including dive scenarios, ice rescue training, K9 demonstrations and a Cold Water Rescue Technician certification class.

Responding to any emergency situation, the responders need to know what is available to assist them in saving lives. This exercise allows a building of department relationships and the sharing of resources in a real-life rescue to save lives.

The first group briefing will take place just after 8 a.m. at the access of Cass Lake, near the rest area on Highway 2, just east of Cass Lake.