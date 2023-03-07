Elis Delaney to perform in Nisswa Grassroots Concert Series

NISSWA – Ellis Delaney will return to Nisswa at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, for a Grassroots Concerts performance at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church in Nisswa.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. At each concert nonperishable food or cash donations are welcome and will go to a local food shelf.

Masks are recommended but not required. N-95 masks are available, as are sweet treats and coffee.

Spreading joy is what singer/songwriter Delaney (formerly just Ellis) does, and it permeates throughout her latest album “Ordinary Love.”

“Ordinary Love” debuted in the No. 2 spot on the FolkDJ Chart and landed No. 6 on NACC's Top 30 Folk Album Charts.

Celebrating the beauty in everyday living — even amidst COVID-19, loss, climate change and gun violence — Delaney finds joy and meaning from family, community connection and ordinary life.

“My hope for this new album is that it both inspires a lighter heart while also expressing and connecting to the gravity of this moment in our human history,” she said.

A transplant from Texas to Minnesota at age 16, Delaney started her career at open mics. She has been recognized for songwriting as well as for performances.

Having become a mainstay at several folk festivals, Delaney has been a repeat performer and audience favorite at Falcon Ridge, Moab, Sisters and Rocky Mountain festivals.

She has performed twice at Grassroots Concerts, in 2010 and 2016. The pandemic forced postponement of her last scheduled show here. In the fall she goes to Ireland for a concert tour, with fans invited.

“I have Irish heritage that I’d like to reconnect with,” she said. “I want to experience this beautiful place I’ve only seen in pictures.”

The rest of the spring schedule includes:



March 24: Jaspar Lepak (www.jasparlepak.com).

April 14: Kelly Smith (www.kellysmithmusic.com).

April 28: Luke LeBlanc (www.lukeleblanc.com).

Updates on Grassroots Concerts may be found at www.grassrootsconcerts.org or call 218-838-4266. The concert venue is located at 5459 Lakers Lane, Nisswa, next to the school. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Grassroots is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization under Internal Revenue Code.