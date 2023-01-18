STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Eichorn takes oath in Minnesota Senate for third time

Eichorn serving on Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus

January 18, 2023
ST. PAUL — State Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, took the oath of office as a Minnesota state senator when the Legislature convened for the 2023-2024 legislative session Tuesday, Jan. 3. Eichorn is serving his third term.

“I am excited to begin a new year in the Senate representing the wonderful folks of Senate District 6,” Eichorn said in a news release. “I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me and, as I always have, I will work my hardest every day to earn it.

“I am always looking to work across the aisle to get things done, but accountability will be especially important this session. Democrats control the House, Senate and governor’s office — we must ensure they are putting the best interests of all Minnesotans first, not just their base. I am eager to get to work,” he said.

Eichorn encourages constituents to ask questions, provide feedback and offer ideas. He can be reached at his Capitol office at 2235 Minnesota Senate Building, 95 University Ave., St. Paul; by email at sen.justin.eichorn@senate.mn ; or by phone at 651-296-7079.

Eichorn will serve as an assistant leader for the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus. He is the Republican lead on the Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee, and will serve as a member of the committees on Finance and Rules.

He represents Senate District 6, which includes communities in Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca counties.

