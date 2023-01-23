STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Educational classes on yoga and Microsoft Excel slated in Pequot Lakes

These Community Education classes have already begun

pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Pequot Lakes Community Education logo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 23, 2023 06:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

  • Yoga Strong: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 24-March 28 in the Eagle View Elementary School upper gym. Fee: 10 sessions for $100 or five sessions for $60.

Instructor Jessica Waytashek will guide students in a blend of Vinyasa style yoga with resistance and cardio burst intervals. Participants should bring water bottles, yoga mats and a light set of dumbbells. They should also wear comfortable clothing.

  • Learn Microsoft Excel: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays online. Fee: $65 per level.

Instructor Margo Mills will lead a class on Microsoft Excel in four different levels of proficiency.

Excel 101: Jan. 24 and 31.

Excel 102: Feb. 7 and 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excel 103: Feb. 21 and 28.

Excel 104: March 7 and 14.

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKESPEQUOT LAKES COMMUNITY EDUCATIONEDUCATIONEVENTS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Pequot Lakes Chamber Excellence in Service 2023.jpeg
Local
Community celebrated at Pequot Lakes banquet
Chamber honors five Excellence in Service Award winners at inaugural event
January 23, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: Jan. 22, 2022
Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics
January 22, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
living-for-long-haul-cue.jpg
Local
Living for the Long Haul: How do we live more sustainable lives? Part II
More tips on sustainable living practices shared
January 22, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Douglas J. Weiss
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: Dec. 13, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023 Brainerd lakes area births
Birth announcements from the northern Brainerd lakes area
January 22, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal