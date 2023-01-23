Educational classes on yoga and Microsoft Excel slated in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Yoga Strong: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 24-March 28 in the Eagle View Elementary School upper gym. Fee: 10 sessions for $100 or five sessions for $60.

Instructor Jessica Waytashek will guide students in a blend of Vinyasa style yoga with resistance and cardio burst intervals. Participants should bring water bottles, yoga mats and a light set of dumbbells. They should also wear comfortable clothing.

Learn Microsoft Excel: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays online. Fee: $65 per level.

Instructor Margo Mills will lead a class on Microsoft Excel in four different levels of proficiency.

Excel 101: Jan. 24 and 31.

Excel 102: Feb. 7 and 14.

Excel 103: Feb. 21 and 28.

Excel 104: March 7 and 14.