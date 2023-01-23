Educational classes on yoga and Microsoft Excel slated in Pequot Lakes
PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.
- Yoga Strong: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 24-March 28 in the Eagle View Elementary School upper gym. Fee: 10 sessions for $100 or five sessions for $60.
Instructor Jessica Waytashek will guide students in a blend of Vinyasa style yoga with resistance and cardio burst intervals. Participants should bring water bottles, yoga mats and a light set of dumbbells. They should also wear comfortable clothing.
- Learn Microsoft Excel: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays online. Fee: $65 per level.
Instructor Margo Mills will lead a class on Microsoft Excel in four different levels of proficiency.
Excel 101: Jan. 24 and 31.
Excel 102: Feb. 7 and 14.
Excel 103: Feb. 21 and 28.
Excel 104: March 7 and 14.
