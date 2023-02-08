Eden Prairie man dies in snowmobile accident in rural Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — A 54-year-old Eden Prairie man died Tuesday, Feb. 7, in a snowmobile accident in rural Pequot Lakes, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reported.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 9:38 a.m. reporting a snowmobile crash with injury on the Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail, along County Road 1 in Maple Township, rural Pequot Lakes.

Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that the man was operating a 2009 Ski-Doo snowmobile. While attempting to navigate a driveway approach along the trail, the man was thrown from the snowmobile and struck a power pole.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on scene and the man was pronounced deceased. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Lake Shore Police Department, Pequot Lakes Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and Life Link.