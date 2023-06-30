Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
East Gull Lake resident appointed to state parks and trails commission

Robert Mason earns appointment

PineandLakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

ST. PAUL — Robert Mason, East Gull Lake, was appointed to the state's Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission as a member from District 2.

The appointment runs from June 28, 2023-Jan. 4, 2027.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Mason succeeds Bryan Pike on the commission.

