Early Childhood Spring Fling set April 15 in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Early Childhood Family Education's Spring Fling event is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, at the Early Childhood Family Center at Eagle View Elementary School.

The event is free for children ages 5 and under, as well as their families.

Families are encouraged to attend for activities, games, crafts and refreshments.

Those new to ECFE or its preschool program are invited to take a tour of the facility and visit with staff.