Early childhood Holiday Fun Pajama Party set Dec. 3 in Breezy Point
Cost is $5 per person for families with children birth to 5 years old; register by Nov. 28
We are part of The Trust Project.
PEQUOT LAKES — Early Childhood Family Education in Pequot Lakes will host its Holiday Fun Pajama Party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3.
Party goers will have the opportunity to stay in their pajamas all morning and come to school to do art, play in the classroom and enjoy a snack.
Ben Gordon and Eddie Bindha to play important characters
Registration is open until Feb. 4; pageant is March
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
Balsam Moon Preserve invites participants to say goodbye to the past
Businesses competed in a decorating contest ahead of Santa's Bobbin into Town events
Annual event thrives in spite of icy conditions
Lighted walkway though park goes by the mayor's trees that's all lit up in red and white lights
Take a look at upcoming holiday events
Cost is $5 per person, and the event is open to families with children birth to 5 years old. Older siblings are welcome.
Families must register by Monday, Nov. 28.
Visit www.isd186.org under "schools/early childhood" or call 218-562-7520 to reserve a spot.
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday