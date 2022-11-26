Early childhood Holiday Fun Pajama Party set Dec. 3 in Breezy Point

PEQUOT LAKES — Early Childhood Family Education in Pequot Lakes will host its Holiday Fun Pajama Party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3.

Party goers will have the opportunity to stay in their pajamas all morning and come to school to do art, play in the classroom and enjoy a snack.

Cost is $5 per person, and the event is open to families with children birth to 5 years old. Older siblings are welcome.

Families must register by Monday, Nov. 28.

Visit www.isd186.org under "schools/early childhood" or call 218-562-7520 to reserve a spot.