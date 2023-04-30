99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Early childhood enrollment opens at Eagle View Elementary School

Timely registration by families helps the district provide the best experience for incoming students

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

BREEZY POINT — Early childhood enrollment at Eagle View Elementary School is open for the 2023-2024 school year.

Timely registration by families helps the district provide the best experience for incoming students by aligning staff and resources to the total number of students.

Read more local area news

Those planning to send a child to early childhood classes next school year should register as soon as possible.

Preschool information:

3 year old options (age 3 by Sept. 1, 2023)

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Two mornings per week.
  • Four afternoons per week.
Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

4 year old options (age 4 by Sept. 1, 2023)

  • Two full days per week.
  • Four mornings per week.
  • Four afternoons per week.

Register online at isd186.org under “Community Education.”
For more information about the registration process, call the early childhood office at 218-562-7520.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
IMG_5399.JPG
Community
Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes 5K is colorful affair
April 29, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nisswa-Pop-Sign-Winter.jpg
Local
Curbside recycling coming to Nisswa by May 1, 2024
April 29, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
042923-police-blotter-dwi.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
042923-police-blotter-dwi.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: March 9-April 13, 2023, area birth listings
April 29, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_5468.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes Marathon 2023
April 29, 2023 12:01 PM
IMG_5420.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes 5K 2023
April 28, 2023 11:17 PM