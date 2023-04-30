Early childhood enrollment opens at Eagle View Elementary School

BREEZY POINT — Early childhood enrollment at Eagle View Elementary School is open for the 2023-2024 school year.

Timely registration by families helps the district provide the best experience for incoming students by aligning staff and resources to the total number of students.

Those planning to send a child to early childhood classes next school year should register as soon as possible.

Preschool information:

3 year old options (age 3 by Sept. 1, 2023)



Two mornings per week.

Four afternoons per week.

4 year old options (age 4 by Sept. 1, 2023)



Two full days per week.

Four mornings per week.

Four afternoons per week.

Register online at isd186.org under “Community Education.”

For more information about the registration process, call the early childhood office at 218-562-7520.