Eagle View Elementary School student wins environmental stewardship award

PEQUOT LAKES — Hadley Sigler, a fourth grade student at Eagle View Elementary School in Breezy Point, received the 2022 Student Environmental Stewardship Award from the Minnesota Association for Environmental Education for her innovative and exemplary effort in the practice of environmental stewardship at her school.

Her deep love of the outdoors breaks through into her enthusiasm for outdoor learning at school and her passion for nature, a news release said.

Sigler participates in E-STEM classes each week and truly soaks up all information about biology and nature. Sigler has been known to bring pieces of nature home to show her family, and has also brought in pieces of nature to school.

Most recently, she discovered an enormous mushroom on a tree during a walk with her dad that she brought in to show her fellow fourth graders.

“Hadley stands out in our class as someone who is very enthusiastic about learning about the outdoors,” Deanne Trottier, Eagle View Elementary School E-STEM teacher, said in the news release.

An attentive observer of the outdoors, Sigler belongs to the school’s phenology group, which meets twice a week before school. The group takes a walk outdoors and records everything they see from eagles to rabbits to geese. She then participates in live reports to KAXE radio.

“Hadley is a great role model for other students. She takes great care of the earth and is learning how to teach other students how to take care of nature as well,” Trottier said.

Sigler was honored with five other award recipients Sunday, Nov. 20. More information about the event can be found at minnesotaee.org/awards.

“Hadley has been a help and inspiration in outdoor learning to her fellow classmates and is a caring steward of the outdoors. We can’t think of another student more enthusiastic or deserving of the MAEE’s 2022 Student Environmental Stewardship Award," John Million, executive director of the Minnesota Association for Environmental Education, said in the news release.