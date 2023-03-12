Eagle View Elementary School spelling bee winners listed
Grades 2-4 competed Feb. 28, with a three-way tie for first among second graders
BREEZY POINT — Eagle View Elementary School held its annual primary spelling bee Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the upper level gym for students in grade 2-4.
The participants qualified at their grade level by having scored the highest on written tests taken by all students.
Squeals and laughter erupted when the second grade students learned there was a three-way tie for first place.
Following are spelling bee results:
Second grade
- Hudson Jay, Kylie Kostreba and Sophie Naffziger: tie for first place.
- Delilah Michaud: Second place.
- Jeremiah Wilson: Qualified but was absent.
Third grade
- Sawyer Quisberg: First place.
- Chase Duoos: Second place.
- Bodhi Forsythe and Penelope Swenson: tie for third place.
- Alice Johnson: Participant.
Fourth grade
- Soren Pearson: First place.
- Noah Liedl: Second place.
- Chase Friedrich: Third place.
- Olivia Eschenbacher, Jace Fuchs, Jaxon Michaud and Lucas Winkka: Participants.
