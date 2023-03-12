6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Eagle View Elementary School spelling bee winners listed

Grades 2-4 competed Feb. 28, with a three-way tie for first among second graders

Eagle View Elementary School Spelling Bee 2023-Grade 2 Feb. 28, 2023.jpg
Eagle View Elementary School second grade spelling bee contestants, from left: Hudson Jay, Kylie Kostreba, Delilah Michaud and Sophie Naffziger. Not pictured is qualifier Jeremiah Wilson, who was absent.
Contributed / Eagle View Elementary School
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 12, 2023 07:57 AM

BREEZY POINT — Eagle View Elementary School held its annual primary spelling bee Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the upper level gym for students in grade 2-4.

The participants qualified at their grade level by having scored the highest on written tests taken by all students.

Squeals and laughter erupted when the second grade students learned there was a three-way tie for first place.

Following are spelling bee results:

Second grade

  • Hudson Jay, Kylie Kostreba and Sophie Naffziger: tie for first place.
  • Delilah Michaud: Second place.
  • Jeremiah Wilson: Qualified but was absent.
Eagle View Elementary School Spelling Bee 2023-Grade 3 Feb. 28, 2023.jpg
Eagle View Elementary School third grade spelling bee contestants, from left: Chase Duoos, Bodhi Forsythe, Alice Johnson, Sawyer Quisberg and Penelope Swenson.
Contributed / Eagle View Elementary School

Third grade

  • Sawyer Quisberg: First place.
  • Chase Duoos: Second place.
  • Bodhi Forsythe and Penelope Swenson: tie for third place.
  • Alice Johnson: Participant.
Eagle View Elementary School Spelling Bee 2023-Grade 4 Feb. 28, 2023.jpg
Eagle View Elementary School fourth grade spelling bee contestants, from left: Olivia Eschenbacher, Chase Friedrich, Jace Fuchs, Noah Liedl, Jaxon Michaud, Soren Pearson and Lucas Winkka.
Contributed / Eagle View Elementary School

Fourth grade

  • Soren Pearson: First place.
  • Noah Liedl: Second place.
  • Chase Friedrich: Third place.
  • Olivia Eschenbacher, Jace Fuchs, Jaxon Michaud and Lucas Winkka: Participants.
