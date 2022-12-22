Eagle View Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa

PEQUOT LAKES— Following are Eagle View Elementary School second graders' letters they wrote to Santa, published in the Dec. 21 Echo Journal's Holiday Greetings special section. The letters are written as the students wrote them.

Cassie Brodin’s class

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good chrismes and I hope your elfs are being good This chrismes. Do you have a wife and are your elfs good? You are so kinde to give us presints. Do you get a stemik ake wen you Eat cookeys? Maye I have a new pair of ice skats.

Love Alivia

Dear Santa,

Thak you for giving everyone in the wrod presis and or yor elfs naughty? do you git tird? and I wot a BrBe for christmas. I hop you hav a god christmas.

Love

Stella

Dear Santa

Merry christmas you are so kind to bring presints to kids arawnd the whrld. How many elves do you hav? How many raindere do you hav and I hope you’r elves.

you’r favrit child,

Nora

Dear santa,

Mary christmas Santa! I hope you are ready for christmas! I am so exited for christmas. I have wached a lot of movie’s this year like elf. I hope your elf’s are not being crazy. I love my teacher this year. She is so kind to the class. I hope your haveing a good year.

Love Gracie

Deer satu,

I wot the wolds fastis hoverbaord for cerimi. And I have a question how menea efuls do you hav? I have a nother OK do you acturilly have maagic? And whart ur you up to this year? And I hoop you get a big beruck, An I hoop you get a perest.

SinSele

Parker Bengtson.

Dear Santa,

I hope your elves are behavig. And I hope evrey KidS all around the world are behaving. And I Love that you are behaving. And I hope that the presents are rely.

Love

Sawyer,

Dear Santa

How do you get in my home if I have no chine. I want a skatbord. Is sparkels behaving this year. Thank you for all the Presents you give me.

from

Hailey

Dear Santa,

I hope you will read this Santa marry christmas happy new years I hope yoar elves are behaveing this year thankyoa for going to my house every year I hope you get a break soon Thanks you for giving joy all the childre in the world

love Grant

Dear Santa

Merry chriSmaS. I Love your present’S. And I hope your elf’s are not crazy! you are amazing. Thank you for all the hard work this year. We hope that we brought you Joy. thank you for the elf’S.

Love Lilly

Dear Santa

Merry Christmas! Are your elves behaving the year? Thank you for all of the gifts you give. you are very genorous. Is Rudolph still your lead reindeer? I hope that you will leave us u letter

Your friend

Kylie K.

Dear, santa

How many elves do you have? I hope your elves are behaving. I hope you raindeer are not tierd from runing. What is your faverit movie? Do you get cold in the north pole? I roodoff you faverit?

sinserle

Ben

Dear Santa,

I hope your elves arnt being bad Thanks for all the gifts you give me. Santa claus I hope you know that your my favrite. my wish is to have in elf on the Shelf have in attatude of gratatude

Your favrite child

Tristan condon

Dear Santa

I hope elves are behaving this year if they art tele them you need a vakashin I will babysit them. how many elves do you have?

Love

Brynlie

Dear santa!!!

You are the best santa ever. How many Elfs do you have?. Thank you for all the presents We hope to give you joy back. What are you up to this year? Merry christmas! Happy new year I hope your elves are behaving this year Thank you for all your hard work this year

love

Parker

Dear santa

Are you elfs behaving? I hope they are. I hope you get a break soon. Thank you for all the presents you gave me. How many elfs do you have. MERRY CHRISTMAS! HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Sincerly

From Graham

Dear Santa

I want a Drum a real dog How is it in the North PoLe? a Bole Boleine Ball. I Want a BaBBy kitty.

Love

Noah

Dear Santa

Thankyou for all of your work that you put in for the whole world. I have a Qweshchin for you do you every git Cold in the noth pole? merry christmas

Love

Ana!

Dear Santa

you are a hord wokre in the toye shop. for christmas I wat hamster his neme is digr But you wot to see him eo to My room But dont be loud please.

frum Max

Beth Nelson’s class

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of good and bad this year. I want a tablet for Christmas. I have been working hard in school. Thank you!

From,

Sadie C.

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Santa I wot a big tv and noow had pons and a san for my room and v-dolls gift kard and mony.

Form

Graham

Dear Santa,

I have been Nise this Year. I Have A Qechin For you…dus your Rain dear talk? I want A SoNic Legos and Legos What do you Want Santa?

From,

Violet

Dear Santa,

I have been good how hase the northpol ben? It is rile snowe here.

From

Landon G.

Dear Santa,

I have been good and bad but mostly good can I pleaase have a dog and a cat I dont Wont a lot of presents but if you wont to get a lot of present's you can you wont.

From

Evie

Dear Santa,

I have been nice, naughty and for christmas I Whant A puffect pet, A real babby bunnie, a real babby puppy please.

Love,

Lucy

Dear Santa,

I cant wate for christmas can you. So I think I,v been a good girl this year so may I have a hoverboard and a skateboard and candle - critters and a elf.

from

Finley

Dear Santa,

Is trene a pole at the north pole? can you Send my elf Jacket Down to my house? I have Been Pretty good this year. I want a PC, a PS5 oind and iPhone 14 for christmas. thank you!

From,

Walker Lennon

Dear Santa

How is the Noth pole is it colde up there and whut I want for crismas is an Rc rock climer with 6 wheels and 6 trez it cums whit a whinch.

From Levi L.

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of noty Santa i wont to be the best gymnastics girl in the world i want a snow cone mushen in secret my mom and dad dont wont to have one Santa

From

Grace. M

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good kid this year. How are you doing? I will have cokies for you and karits for your Raindeer. For christmas I want a Bluy toy and The ONe and Only Ruby and Bondleers.

From

Darci M.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl and can you tell the raindear I said Hi! marry chismess.

frome

Madilyn W.

Dear Santa

I have been soso. I went a mocshro car. and a socr ball. and a Hat Weel Grog.

From

Luki

Dear Santa

I have been good and bad. I been good because I've been nice to Bro I Bob Papa, Mom, and frends. I been bad because i'm not lisening to Mom I've been rude on xbox.

From,

Victor M.

Dear Santa,

I have been Asum becus I have been helping my mom and DaD. I would like a Thelin bable hed and a Thelin jersy.

from

Tristan W.

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I wanta gooJitZoo toy. My elf Mac was good. This year your eles are The best and you are The best and you are The best. I wish I could get a new elf because Mac is Super old.

From,

Lucas p

Dear Santa

I have been OK latele but how is it going in the north pole hope its going good and good by.

From Louis

Dear Santa

I wnat for crismis is else shose And i am good all summer And i want to have elsa hair to. marry crismis is it cold out thar?

from,

Scarlett

Dear Santa

I have been good. Are you excited for Christmas? I want a toy cat and a xsalle dog hudie for my mom's dog. have a good day.

from

Destiny

Dear Santa,

I have been nise but my brothers have been rood to me. Is it cold in the north pole. Are you haveing a good cristmis. I hope you are. I am.

From,

Stella S.

Dear Santa

I have been vary good this year i got in a fight like one's or twice but noting bad I want a football for Christmas i am rily good at it marrie Christmas!

from, Liam

Swenson

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want an iphone 12 for Christmas. How is Rudolph?

From,

Lincoln

Dear Santa

I have been good this year its just that my mom and dad have been driving me crazy! they make me mad sometimes. How do you be so quick you go to house to house its crazy! I geuss its magid. This year i wanta elf

from

Jameson

Dear Santa,

how have you ben I have been good I have cleaned my room and closet and took care of Fin ever day ok by.

from Madi w

Kayla Reed’s class

Dear Santa

I would like to no how much elfs you have and what their names are and what they say and is it true rudalf has a red nose? what are all you raindeer's name and i wou like to see my dad at least one more time and picturs of him bc he past away and i Rlly miss him and i would do anything to see him one more time it would mean the wold to me or if you can't do that i would like soe Robux. my dads name is Ryan Aline Headlee

from olivia jean Headlee

Dear santa

last night Jack my cat dropped the silverwere and ate all the butter I picked up the silverwere and went back to bed then in he morning I brushed my hair and teeth and did the dishes at my moms I hope for christmas littlest pet shop

love your friend Kendall

Dear Santa

I have been a great help for my dad and morgan and my baby brother I wish for a elf and a Kitten one or the other.

from

Arianna

Dear Santa

Iv'e been pretty good this year And what I want for crhistmas is a hoverboard and a pokemon poster box and a new bord game a bingo bord game and a new screen for my nintendo swich lites yeah that's all I want.

Sencirly

Jeremiah

Dear Santa

I hav ben rilly good to My parents For baby siting My littl sister and giving her a bath and I wont a Meco and a tramplen for my famly and a card to go on a croos chip and some make up with shiny Lipstic For me and my sister to play together

From Andi Johnson

Dear Santa

I have Ben good I have a qeschin for you huo meny elvs Do you have plese get me a LoL and wobr Bott.

From

Love Kemper

Dear Santa.

I have been a really good helper to my teaher and if you wundering what i won't for a Christmas present i want a Iponea prowe Max it isa scwar camra not the ovol camra one.

Love,

Andrea

Dear Santa

I want a nrf gun a ooch nrf gun.

Frum

Kegan

Dear Santa

I have something to tell you I have not sean my elf in a while I do not know where she is! I relly want a new stillist I lost my old one and can not find it. Have a safe trip Santa claus.

Senserly

Temperance

Dear Santa,

I have been really good for my parents and my grandma I have been really wanting a hoverboard I would be so happy. Merry christmas.

Sincerly,

Hudson

Dear Santa,

I Love crismis I ben helping a lot like clenig I cant wayt tell you you cum to are haws I rille wont to see my ellf ugen I Love wen My ellf hids arawnd the haws I wundr haw mene ellfs you have.

Love Leah

Der Santu

I hav ben a gud boy latley I ushaley wont sum pokumon cards they are myfaveret you are the dest Santu you cool safe travuls.

Sensearleay

Rowen

Dear santa claus,

I have been a reallygood cide cen I hav Fourchristmas sum Pocemoons koars. I wud Beso hape

I helpdid Fedn mi dogs.

sincerly

Mavrick Moe

Dear Santa

I wood like a rc car am I on the nise list wut is yor favrite cind uv cooce wut is yor troo storhe like I have seen los u mooves but I stil dot no wut is the reel wur

Sinserlee

Joe

to Santa,

der Santa clos

I wod like a fac wrk sop and a par of gluvs that lite up. I love Roland

Frum

Rolond

Dear Santa

Thank you for the elf thay are so funny ol uv the time. for christmas i wont the min Brun stor. I ben good i ben helping arand my House. and I help clining the dishis. you are so nis o ol uv the Kids. I Hope you have a saf Trip This year.

Love

Eden

Dear Santa

I wudr how mey Elfs. I have oun Elf to but I wot my dog cowe my nam is Natalie I hop you have fun with The Elfs on crismu ev. wut do you wut for cimiis

Love Natalie

Dear santa

I have been a good boy this year I do the dishis I two brothers and two cats I realy like cats like a lot a Lot! I want a pushen the cat plush.

from

Arthur

Dear Santa

I wish for some jewlry this christmas. Santa how are you doing at the northpole with the reindear and how many Elfs do you have at the northpole because I have wundered how many Elf's

from

Eve

Belinda Reier’s class

Dear sunta

how is the North Pole? going well I want Gameboy Also Skipit from Tiger toys. Also I was nice and kind.

your budy

Ganon

Dear Santa,

Wut I need for crismus is stuf anmls! I need it. I Want a ceetay and a ocslotl to. Wut do you do in the north Pole? Thank you for the Presints. I love the LoL you brot me last yere. I wundr Wut you will get me this yere.

your friend,

Keira Roos

Dear Santa.

I have been nice and very happy and very sad a lot. how are Your ranedeer doing? marry crismas ho ho ho have fun delivring thoes Presents.

Your friend

Piper

Dear Santa.

how miny elfs do you have? Thank you for the gifs. I have bin nice to my friends. Toys: heleys, notebook, cold pensol, boy dolls, girl dolls two Doll Gars, Blones, nerfgun, chechiiksand, snow, friend, to come over. I chos to rit a lettr to you becus I haveint Rot one.

Your friend,

Elaina Pine River

Dear Santa

I Loved when you gae me that hole bag of toys I have one of the filifs at school it is so fun to play with it. I want for crismis is a fijit Cuob Becusthey are fun to play with. Thank you.

Your friend

Emmy

Dear Santa,

I had a good year. I like my family I like my Christmas tree. I would Want legos for Christmas.

From,

Henry

DEar Santa

I have a question have I been nice to Pepole towday? that is my question Santa I want a magic mixlen friend for crismiss

your friend

Everdeen

Dear Santa

I hope you get a vaity for me thak much if you wil if you get a want for me i will de vae thathl you nre vare cind sant clos we hre vare Luke to have you as a SantcLos.

Yourfriend

Noelle

Jase

Dear Santa. Haw are you do thak you. I wat arc car for crimsmis

your frend

Jase

Dear Santa

What I wont for christmas Is a intendo Swich and Mareo carte. How mene presents do your elfs mace?

10000 1700000 Waaaaamore

I am Good.

I like you,

Jaxon Ruis

Dear Santa,

How is the nrath poel? I hope you can get all my frinsd their prensins this year. I will list some ofr you. Fasbelle nolle, Hazl. Their now you can give my friends their presinst. I hope you feel good.

The Best Kid Sophia

Dear Santu

I would like a remoken trol car for crismus can it de red? biy.

Love, Orion

Dear Santa I want for Christmas is tow Brbe Dolls and I want is a noot book. I Love my Elf. SparLS. How many Elfs dow you have.

Love your Friend, claire.

Dere Santa

hello Santa,

Santa do you git tirord on crismis? Thank you for a skat bord. Iv ben good in my mind. can I have a remot cuntrol car? you are the best.

cool kid, Ashton

Dear Santa,

Santa, I just want to say thank you for giving me my Elf. He is halaires. he brings candy-canes then, next thing you know, He’s got toilet-paper on our Christmas tree! I’m glad we have him.

the best Kid the world, Michael

Dear Santu

Im going to ask for a lot! but you do not need to get it all for me. OK this is what I want dadada! ALL THE AMERICAN GIRL DOLLS, AND STFF FOR THEM IN THE WRLD!!!!!!!....

Love, Sadie O’Brin Liedl

hello santa,

How are the raindeer? Thanks for the beanbag you got me. I kind of want a board game for Christmas. I really want a mini brand to! I hope you are doing good! Have a graet Christmas

your frind, Delilah. M

Dear Santa

Have you ben bisy this year at the nothpole? Thank you for my presents. Are the rane deer doing good? Is the slae doing? Good. you are the best.

Your friend, James Kepner

greetings Santa

marey crismas santa you are the Best How meny randyr do you have? thank you FoR crismis! Sunta. Cun I get a doll set thIs yeer. PLees Santa!

LovE, Isabelle

Dear Santa.

I have a present will I have a elF Nex yera. I have Ben Ecshtru nisn. Stokinss Fingling?

1 Beem

2 Baby siseey

3 Barbees

4 babee stuf

5 Hufr Barord

Santa Love You, Adelynn

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? Thankyou for my silly puddy that you gave me! I want a lot but you don’t have to give me all of it so here it gose I whant ALL The AMARICAN GIRL DOLL STUFF!

Your friend, Ruby

dear Santa,

Thank you for a gift. what I want for christmas is Vital Hero and akedo and bayblades? and a frog but I know im not getting a frog. because its an animal Santa you make everyone happy.

your nice friend, Brady

Dear Santa,

How are the rag der dodw? I Love the elf theat you gav me. I Love her. IS the shop good or Bad? I hop you have a grat chresm. Is gave Sant elf the Stuf I wot thes yerr!

Frum the Kolest Kid in the Wrd Hazel.

Jeff Tvedt’s class

Dear Santa,

I am riley good at cleaning dishes and feading pets. I love to dance and ice scate. I ded faed the rane dear or make toys. mery chismas!

From

Madelyn Sandin

Dear Santa,

Do you need help with makeing toys? How are the elves? I can make toys!!!!!!! Have a mary Christmas!

From

Sullivan Heroff

Dear Santa,

I Love to visit sum bay! but I got to wuc! I wat to hep yow! i am god at pes ples let me wuc with you.

From,

Kalin

Dear Santa,

So let me get stardid here I am 7 years old in 2nd grayd and I wont the job of bilding beceaus I like to bild and make things like toys and thing like that and I wod love to see the radere and the slae and the elf and sae hi to my elf on the shelf he is sooooo funee and he evun had pjs on wunts

From,

Eliza

Dear Santa,

Hi how are you doing todoy. I want to brush the reindeer and see the elvs!

From

Olivia Trosdahl

Dear Santa,

I like to play with my frens. and my sisters. I hope every body has a rgat christmas.

From

Emerie, Schad

Dear Santa,

Thank you for celebratin the holoday. and for giving us our presents to. hope we get our presents marry christmas Santa. have fun.

From Asher Behzer

Dear Santa,

I awas wonid to wrk at Pet Smart because i love anomolls i wont to help the pets.

From,

Mya

Dear Santa,

How Dos My elf on the shelf moov at night Santa and do you need ene help at the north plo and one of my thins to play is football.

from

James

Dear Santa,

I wont you to no that I wont to wrk with you. ned to Be 18 to wrk with you.

from

Annie

Dear Santa,

I like to be jumnastix and I am gud at feding my animls and I haf to wosh the dishes and bring the garbej.

From Destiny

Dear Santa,

I want pokemon for Christmas and a job to play with the rain eer.

From Elliott

Dear Santa,

I want a job at the north Poul. I want to be your house keeper wall your giveing famley presis.

from owen

Dear Santa,

I wont to see you one Day I wont to see the raynD Derw I wont to see the norto porl

From

Isabella

Dear Santa,

I wood like to help you and I want to make toys for you. I am very good at football. for chrismas I want a Hat. and a remot control jetski. and som bad kitty books. and a dog. and a ipad.

From,

Dylan

Dear Santa,

How, are you? How, are your reindeer? I have been very good this year. I would like the minecraft lego mountain cave set. I would olso like a drone.

From. Kaelen

Dear Santa,

I clean my room. I like to draw and color. I like playing with my kittens. Do you like sugar cookies? I think I would like to feed your deer. I would want to see Rudolf. I would want to see the elfs too!

From, Thea

Dear Santa,

I like to make people laugh. I like to be nice to people. I like football. I like the minesota vikik. I like justin jefforson. I like math. I like video games. I like writing mr elf notes.

to Santa

from Raleigh

Dear Santa,

I whnt to go to the north pole

how aer yuo today

from Ally

Dear Santa,

I I hope I can see my cousins happy and see everyone else happy. I hope That Isana, Ivan, Ira, angel and Jared get presents. And please let my cousins get presents to.

From,

Peyton

Dear Santa,

Santa i love to play with mi dadey tiusin ant won try to play with her She throos her tos so kan you gat her a noow towy and i wont to se a rander so wil you lat me kum to the noth pool o and i want a babe dol hos tralr and a hors to go with it.

From,

Brooke

Dear Santa,

Thank you for dlivering gifts. Allso may I please have a job? Yes or no please ancer! Are you rilly real? Yes or no tell me!! Is radallf rilly real or is he just in a poem? Please ancer! Santa do you have any riandeer! Dasher! Benzer! comin! And what ever the otoer names are! Thank you for anceering. Bye!

Sincerely,

Scarlet

Dear Santa,

My name is Keyan maclaughlin. I live on Suquberry Crk. I reely reely like raindeer Cood I yous a job at the north pole! I want to Koam the raindeer.

From,

Keyan