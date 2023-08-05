Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
E-paper highlights: Read July 27-Aug. 1, 2023, Echo Journal e-paper headlines

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Echo Journal e-paper archives July 26-31, 2023.png
Find Echo Journal e-papers every day of the week at www.pineandlakes.com and click the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button. You'll find archives of the weekly Wednesday print edition too.
Screenshot / Echo Journal
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, July 27

  • Fed raises interest rates to 22-year high, leaves door open for more
  • Hunter Biden judge says she can’t accept plea deal in surprise turn
  • Kevin Spacey “humbled” as jury clears actor is sex assault trial 
  • Sinead O’Connor, “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer who courted controversy, dies at age 56

Friday, July 28

  • US broadens Trump classified documents case; Trump lawyers meet with US special counsel as indictment looms
  • Scorching heat stresses US power grids, prices soar
  • Twins seek “complementary pieces” ahead of trade deadline
  • Fleck calls allegations against U of M football program “baseless”

Saturday, July 29

  • Trump, DeSantis clash in Iowa
  • McConnell will keep leading Senate GOP; facing health questions, Kentucky senator’s office says he’ll serve full term
  • Twins’ Polanco returns, makes first start at third base since 2016

Sunday, July 30

  • US VP Harris embraces new attack role, draws fresh Republican fire
  • Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of Paris, say riverside booksellers 

Monday, July 31

  • Where Trump’s legal troubles stand; charges are piling up against the former president
  • Lee Hodges notches first PGA Tour career win in runaway fashion at the 3M Open golf tournament in Blaine
  • Source: Danielle Hunter agrees to new 1-year deal with Vikings

Tuesday, Aug. 1

  • Judge rejects Trump bid to upend Georgia probe; prosecutor indicates she’ll seek charges over election interference
  • Paul Reubens dies at 70; “Pee-wee Herman” actor succumbs after private cancer battle
  • Tips for safely canning the tomato harvest

Wednesday, Aug. 2

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
