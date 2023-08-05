E-paper highlights: Read July 27-Aug. 1, 2023, Echo Journal e-paper headlines

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, July 27

Fed raises interest rates to 22-year high, leaves door open for more

Hunter Biden judge says she can’t accept plea deal in surprise turn

Kevin Spacey “humbled” as jury clears actor is sex assault trial

Sinead O’Connor, “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer who courted controversy, dies at age 56

Friday, July 28

US broadens Trump classified documents case; Trump lawyers meet with US special counsel as indictment looms

Scorching heat stresses US power grids, prices soar

Twins seek “complementary pieces” ahead of trade deadline

Fleck calls allegations against U of M football program “baseless”

Saturday, July 29

Trump, DeSantis clash in Iowa

McConnell will keep leading Senate GOP; facing health questions, Kentucky senator’s office says he’ll serve full term

Twins’ Polanco returns, makes first start at third base since 2016

Sunday, July 30

US VP Harris embraces new attack role, draws fresh Republican fire

Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of Paris, say riverside booksellers

Monday, July 31

Where Trump’s legal troubles stand; charges are piling up against the former president

Lee Hodges notches first PGA Tour career win in runaway fashion at the 3M Open golf tournament in Blaine

Source: Danielle Hunter agrees to new 1-year deal with Vikings

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Judge rejects Trump bid to upend Georgia probe; prosecutor indicates she’ll seek charges over election interference

Paul Reubens dies at 70; “Pee-wee Herman” actor succumbs after private cancer battle

Tips for safely canning the tomato harvest

Wednesday, Aug. 2