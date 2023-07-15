Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 15

E-paper highlights: Read headlines from the July 6-11, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

July 6-11, 2023, Echo Journal epaper front pages.png
Find Echo Journal e-papers - including for July 6-11, 2023 - by visiting www.pineandlakes.com and clicking the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button.
Screenshot / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Read more local area news

Thursday, July 6

  • Scotland marks coronation of King Charles, Queen Camilla
  • Camera, visitor logs searched after cocaine found at White House
  • Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez threw a career-high 12 strikeouts in his first-ever complete game shutout

Friday, July 7

  • Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic chemicals
  • Meta vs. Twitter: Threads has logged in mover 30M sign ups in 1st day
  • Recipe: Satisfy your berry craving with this homemade blueberry sauce
  • Twins prepare for highest draft pick since 2017; they’re in No. 5 draft slot after league’s first lottery

Saturday, July 8

  • World breaks hottest-day record for third time this week
  • US to give Ukraine cluster munitions in $800M aid package
  • Lynx knock off Mercury, extend win streak to five games

Sunday, July 9

  • Ukraine and expansion top NATO agenda
  • Should you chase the thrill? After Titan, adventurers weigh the risks of extreme travel
  • Gray, Lopez are Twins’ All-Star representatives

Monday, July 10

  • Biden begins three-nation tour, arriving in London before trip to NATO summit
  • Questions raised on cluster bombs as some congressional Democrats voice concerns on supplying them for Ukraine
  • Minnesota enters All-Star break under .500 and in second place
  • Corpuz wins U.S. Women’s Open for first LPGA title

Tuesday, July 11

  • Turkey agrees to back Sweden’s NATO bid
  • Threads surges to 100M users
  • Ex-gymnasts’ doctor Nassar stabbed in prison

Wednesday, July 12

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
