E-paper highlights: Read headlines from the July 6-11, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition

Thursday, July 6

Scotland marks coronation of King Charles, Queen Camilla

Camera, visitor logs searched after cocaine found at White House

Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez threw a career-high 12 strikeouts in his first-ever complete game shutout

Friday, July 7

Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic chemicals

Meta vs. Twitter: Threads has logged in mover 30M sign ups in 1st day

Recipe: Satisfy your berry craving with this homemade blueberry sauce

Twins prepare for highest draft pick since 2017; they’re in No. 5 draft slot after league’s first lottery

Saturday, July 8

World breaks hottest-day record for third time this week

US to give Ukraine cluster munitions in $800M aid package

Lynx knock off Mercury, extend win streak to five games

Sunday, July 9

Ukraine and expansion top NATO agenda

Should you chase the thrill? After Titan, adventurers weigh the risks of extreme travel

Gray, Lopez are Twins’ All-Star representatives

Monday, July 10

Biden begins three-nation tour, arriving in London before trip to NATO summit

Questions raised on cluster bombs as some congressional Democrats voice concerns on supplying them for Ukraine

Minnesota enters All-Star break under .500 and in second place

Corpuz wins U.S. Women’s Open for first LPGA title

Tuesday, July 11

Turkey agrees to back Sweden’s NATO bid

Threads surges to 100M users

Ex-gymnasts’ doctor Nassar stabbed in prison



Wednesday, July 12