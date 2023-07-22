6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
E-paper highlights: Read headlines from July 13-18, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Find the Echo Journal e-paper every day — including July 13-18, 2023 — at www.pineandlakes.com and click the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button. Use the archives to find past editions, including the weekly Wednesday print edition online.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Read more local area news

Thursday, July 13

  • NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances
  • Southwest mired in heat wave that could topple records
  • Biden’s approval rating lingers at 40%

Friday, July 14

  • FDA OKs first over-the-counter birth control pill
  • UPS strike could be costliest in a century
  • Hollywood actors threaten strike, would join writers on picket lines after talks break down
  • Jabeur, Vondrousova advance to Wimbledon final

Saturday, July 15

  • “Pay up!” Hollywood actors, writers team on picket line
  • America’s most crucial waterway is drying out
  • Djokovic to face Alcaraz in Wimbledon final

Sunday, July 16

  • Nearly a third of US under extreme heat advisories
  • Fast-moving fires force evacuations; thousands of acres charred in southern California
  • Vondrousova stuns Jabeur for Wimbledon title; Czech becomes first unseeded women’s player to win championship 

Monday, July 17

  • Flash floods in US northeast, heat warnings for 25% of population
  • “Mission: Impossible” on a mission at box office, opens with $80M weekend
  • Alcaraz dethrones Djokovic in epic 5-setter for Wimbledon crown

Tuesday, July 18

  • A blow to people in need everywhere:” Moscow halts grain deal after Ukrainian attack disables bridge to Crimea
  • From floods to wildfires, weather extremes blanket the globe
  • Ford slashes prices of F-150 Lightning trucks

Wednesday, July 19

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
