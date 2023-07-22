E-paper highlights: Read headlines from July 13-18, 2023
Thursday, July 13
- NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances
- Southwest mired in heat wave that could topple records
- Biden’s approval rating lingers at 40%
Friday, July 14
- FDA OKs first over-the-counter birth control pill
- UPS strike could be costliest in a century
- Hollywood actors threaten strike, would join writers on picket lines after talks break down
- Jabeur, Vondrousova advance to Wimbledon final
Saturday, July 15
- “Pay up!” Hollywood actors, writers team on picket line
- America’s most crucial waterway is drying out
- Djokovic to face Alcaraz in Wimbledon final
Sunday, July 16
- Nearly a third of US under extreme heat advisories
- Fast-moving fires force evacuations; thousands of acres charred in southern California
- Vondrousova stuns Jabeur for Wimbledon title; Czech becomes first unseeded women’s player to win championship
Monday, July 17
- Flash floods in US northeast, heat warnings for 25% of population
- “Mission: Impossible” on a mission at box office, opens with $80M weekend
- Alcaraz dethrones Djokovic in epic 5-setter for Wimbledon crown
Tuesday, July 18
- A blow to people in need everywhere:” Moscow halts grain deal after Ukrainian attack disables bridge to Crimea
- From floods to wildfires, weather extremes blanket the globe
- Ford slashes prices of F-150 Lightning trucks
Wednesday, July 19
