E-paper highlights: Read headlines from July 13-18, 2023

Thursday, July 13

NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances

Southwest mired in heat wave that could topple records

Biden’s approval rating lingers at 40%

Friday, July 14

FDA OKs first over-the-counter birth control pill

UPS strike could be costliest in a century

Hollywood actors threaten strike, would join writers on picket lines after talks break down

Jabeur, Vondrousova advance to Wimbledon final

Saturday, July 15

“Pay up!” Hollywood actors, writers team on picket line

America’s most crucial waterway is drying out

Djokovic to face Alcaraz in Wimbledon final

Sunday, July 16

Nearly a third of US under extreme heat advisories

Fast-moving fires force evacuations; thousands of acres charred in southern California

Vondrousova stuns Jabeur for Wimbledon title; Czech becomes first unseeded women’s player to win championship

Monday, July 17

Flash floods in US northeast, heat warnings for 25% of population

“Mission: Impossible” on a mission at box office, opens with $80M weekend

Alcaraz dethrones Djokovic in epic 5-setter for Wimbledon crown

Tuesday, July 18

A blow to people in need everywhere:” Moscow halts grain deal after Ukrainian attack disables bridge to Crimea

From floods to wildfires, weather extremes blanket the globe

Ford slashes prices of F-150 Lightning trucks



Wednesday, July 19