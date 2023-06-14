E-paper highlights: Read Echo Journal e-paper headlines from June 8-13, 2023
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.
Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.
For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.
Thursday, June 8
- Flights halted, outdoor activities canceled as East Coast blanketed in eerie veil of smoke from Canada fires
- Surgery on pope was successful
- Minnesota Vikings: Is this the end of the road for Dalvin Cook?
Friday, June 9
ADVERTISEMENT
- International help arrives: Resources stretched as fires blaze in east, west
- Trump indicted on federal charges
- Recipe: Try this Easy Chicken Souvlaki for a fresh, healthy and delicious summertime meal
Saturday, June 10
- Prosecutors: Trump risked national secrets
- Twins are on pace to set a single-season strikeout record
- Vikings officially release Dalvin Cook
- Denver Nuggets on brink of first NBA championship
Sunday, June 11
- Trump magnifies attacks on Justice Department in his post-charges speech
- Convicted “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski dead at 81
- Rain to help clear Canada’s air soon
Monday, June 12
- Philadelphia highway collapse will take months to rebuild, governor says
- Firefighters make progress, bring some Quebec wildfires under control
- Grand Slam king: Djokovic wins 23rd crown at French Open
Tuesday, June 13
- Trump in Fla. court today; Miami braces for unrest as ex-president faces charges
- Five storylines to watch at Vikings minicamp
- Jokic powers Denver Nuggets to first NBA title in team history
Wednesday, June 14
- Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
ADVERTISEMENT