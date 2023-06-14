Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
E-paper highlights: Read Echo Journal e-paper headlines from June 8-13, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Find international, national and sports news in Echo Journal e-editions every day of the week - including June 6-13, 2023 - at www.pineandlakes.com. Just click the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button.
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, June 8

  • Flights halted, outdoor activities canceled as East Coast blanketed in eerie veil of smoke from Canada fires
  • Surgery on pope was successful
  • Minnesota Vikings: Is this the end of the road for Dalvin Cook?

Friday, June 9

  • International help arrives: Resources stretched as fires blaze in east, west
  • Trump indicted on federal charges
  • Recipe: Try this Easy Chicken Souvlaki for a fresh, healthy and delicious summertime meal

Saturday, June 10

  • Prosecutors: Trump risked national secrets
  • Twins are on pace to set a single-season strikeout record
  • Vikings officially release Dalvin Cook
  • Denver Nuggets on brink of first NBA championship

Sunday, June 11

  • Trump magnifies attacks on Justice Department in his post-charges speech
  • Convicted “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski dead at 81
  • Rain to help clear Canada’s air soon

Monday, June 12

  • Philadelphia highway collapse will take months to rebuild, governor says
  • Firefighters make progress, bring some Quebec wildfires under control
  • Grand Slam king: Djokovic wins 23rd crown at French Open

Tuesday, June 13

  • Trump in Fla. court today; Miami braces for unrest as ex-president faces charges
  • Five storylines to watch at Vikings minicamp
  • Jokic powers Denver Nuggets to first NBA title in team history

Wednesday, June 14

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
