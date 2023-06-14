E-paper highlights: Read Echo Journal e-paper headlines from June 8-13, 2023

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, June 8

Flights halted, outdoor activities canceled as East Coast blanketed in eerie veil of smoke from Canada fires

Surgery on pope was successful

Minnesota Vikings: Is this the end of the road for Dalvin Cook?

Friday, June 9

International help arrives: Resources stretched as fires blaze in east, west

Trump indicted on federal charges

Recipe: Try this Easy Chicken Souvlaki for a fresh, healthy and delicious summertime meal

Saturday, June 10

Prosecutors: Trump risked national secrets

Twins are on pace to set a single-season strikeout record

Vikings officially release Dalvin Cook

Denver Nuggets on brink of first NBA championship

Sunday, June 11

Trump magnifies attacks on Justice Department in his post-charges speech

Convicted “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski dead at 81

Rain to help clear Canada’s air soon

Monday, June 12

Philadelphia highway collapse will take months to rebuild, governor says

Firefighters make progress, bring some Quebec wildfires under control

Grand Slam king: Djokovic wins 23rd crown at French Open

Tuesday, June 13

Trump in Fla. court today; Miami braces for unrest as ex-president faces charges

Five storylines to watch at Vikings minicamp

Jokic powers Denver Nuggets to first NBA title in team history



Wednesday, June 14