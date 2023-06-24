Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
E-paper highlights: Read Echo Journal e-paper headlines for June 15-20, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Echo Journal epapers June 15-20, 2023.png
Find Echo Journal e-paper archives, including June 15-20, 2023, at www.pineandlakes.com. Click the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button.
Screenshot / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, June 15

  • Target’s move to remove Pride merchandise is wrong, NY AG says
  • Gophers paid Whalen a “termination fee” of $215K

Friday, June 16

  • At least 15 dead in Manitoba crash
  • Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announces presidential bid
  • After sweep of Brewers, Minnesota Twins can’t keep the momentum

Saturday, June 17

  • Canada’s top court upholds asylum-seeker pact with US
  • Return-to-office creep sets in

Sunday, June 18

  • Biden makes reelection pitch at union rally in Pennsylvania
  • Judge: Shut down part of Wis. Enbridge pipeline

Monday, June 19

  • Blinken to wrap up rare visit to China, may meet Xi Jinping
  • Republican pledge to back 2024 nominee draws growing criticism
  • Clark conquers stars, US Open; he wins first major with one-stroke victory over McIlroy

Tuesday, June 20

  • US observes Juneteenth
  • Ships, planes search for missing submarine; vessel on way to see Titanic missing for more than a day

Wednesday, June 21

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
