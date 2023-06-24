E-paper highlights: Read Echo Journal e-paper headlines for June 15-20, 2023

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, June 15

Target’s move to remove Pride merchandise is wrong, NY AG says

Gophers paid Whalen a “termination fee” of $215K

Friday, June 16

At least 15 dead in Manitoba crash

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announces presidential bid

After sweep of Brewers, Minnesota Twins can’t keep the momentum

Saturday, June 17

Canada’s top court upholds asylum-seeker pact with US

Return-to-office creep sets in

Sunday, June 18

Biden makes reelection pitch at union rally in Pennsylvania

Judge: Shut down part of Wis. Enbridge pipeline

Monday, June 19

Blinken to wrap up rare visit to China, may meet Xi Jinping

Republican pledge to back 2024 nominee draws growing criticism

Clark conquers stars, US Open; he wins first major with one-stroke victory over McIlroy

Tuesday, June 20

US observes Juneteenth

Ships, planes search for missing submarine; vessel on way to see Titanic missing for more than a day

Wednesday, June 21