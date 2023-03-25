99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
E-paper highlights: Read Echo Journal e-edition headlines from March 16-21, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Echo Journal e-papers March 16-21, 2023.png
Find Echo Journal e-papers every day of the week, including March 16-21, 2023, at www.pineandlakes.com and click on the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button.
Screenshot / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.

Read more local area news

For those who haven't yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.

Thursday, March 16

  • Poll: Americans are wary of bailouts for banks.
  • Vikings re-sign special teams players Greg Joseph and Andrew DePaola.
  • Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play for the New York Jets in 2023.
  • Quarterback Baker Mayfield will replace Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Friday, March 17

  • U.S. releases video of drone incident it says exposes Russian lies.
  • Safety Harrison Smith returns to Vikings after taking a pay cut.
  • Twins’ Byron Buxton sees spring training action.
  • Princeton shocks No. 2 Arizona in NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Saturday, March 18

  • President Biden takes aim at failed bank executives’ pay, asks Congress to act.
  • Former President Trump returns to YouTube and Facebook after two-year ban.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson stuns Purdue, becomes second No. 16 to top No. 1.

Sunday, March 19

  • Former President Trump says he expects to be arrested Tuesday, calls for protests.
  • Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes Ecuador.
  • Gophers hire Dawn Plitzuweit as next women’s basketball coach.
  • 15th-seeded Princeton advances to Sweet 16 in men’s NCAA tournament; No. 8 Arkansas ousts top-seeded Kansas.

Monday, March 20

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a surprise visit to occupied Mariupol in Ukraine.
  • Central banks try to calm markets.
  • Teams advance to Sweet 16 in men’s NCAA tournament.

Tuesday, March 21

  • New York City braces for former President Trump indictment.
  • Dawn Plitzuweit introduced as new Minnesota coach: Gophers need to “find a way.”
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet as “dear friends” in the Kremlin.

Wednesday, March 22

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
