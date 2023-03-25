E-paper highlights: Read Echo Journal e-edition headlines from March 16-21, 2023

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, March 16

Poll: Americans are wary of bailouts for banks.

Vikings re-sign special teams players Greg Joseph and Andrew DePaola.

Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield will replace Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Friday, March 17

U.S. releases video of drone incident it says exposes Russian lies.

Safety Harrison Smith returns to Vikings after taking a pay cut.

Twins’ Byron Buxton sees spring training action.

Princeton shocks No. 2 Arizona in NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Saturday, March 18

President Biden takes aim at failed bank executives’ pay, asks Congress to act.

Former President Trump returns to YouTube and Facebook after two-year ban.

Fairleigh Dickinson stuns Purdue, becomes second No. 16 to top No. 1.

Sunday, March 19

Former President Trump says he expects to be arrested Tuesday, calls for protests.

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes Ecuador.

Gophers hire Dawn Plitzuweit as next women’s basketball coach.

15th-seeded Princeton advances to Sweet 16 in men’s NCAA tournament; No. 8 Arkansas ousts top-seeded Kansas.

Monday, March 20

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a surprise visit to occupied Mariupol in Ukraine.

Central banks try to calm markets.

Teams advance to Sweet 16 in men’s NCAA tournament.

Tuesday, March 21

New York City braces for former President Trump indictment.

Dawn Plitzuweit introduced as new Minnesota coach: Gophers need to “find a way.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet as “dear friends” in the Kremlin.

Wednesday, March 22