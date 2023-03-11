E-paper highlights: Read e-edition headlines from March 2-8, 2023

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, March 2

Manufacturer Eli Lilly to cap insulin prices.

TikTok will limit teens to an hour at a time.

Judge clears portion of Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit to proceed.

Friday, March 3

Lindsay Whalen steps down after five seasons as Gophers women’s basketball coach.

Bill would make daylight saving permanent.

Recipe: Crustless Mini Quiches are a delicious way to start a busy morning.

Saturday, March 4

Richard “Alex” Murdaugh is found guilty of killing his wife and son; he’s sentenced to life in prison.

The World Health Organization says the origins of COVID-19 are still unclear.

Wild trade Jordan Greenway, acquire John Klingberg and Oskar Sundvquist.

Sunday, March 5

Take a look at Major League Baseball’s new rules and how they could impact the Twins.

Timberwolves prove defense can win games.

Monday, March 6

Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio; railroad says no toxins aboard.

“Saving Private Ryan” actor Tom Sizemore dies.

Prince Harry and Meghan are invited to King Charles’ coronation.

Tuesday, March 7

As 2024 election approaches, White House jumps into states’ abortion battles.

Push to ban TikTok moves ahead in Congress.

Gardening: How to prune an apple tree.

Vikings release linebacker Eric Kendricks, clearing $9.5 million.

Wednesday, March 8