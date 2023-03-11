6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

E-paper highlights: Read e-edition headlines from March 2-8, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Echo Journal e-paper highlights March 1-7, 2023.png
Find Echo Journal e-papers every day of the week - including March 1-8, 2023, at www.pineandlakes.com and click on the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button.
Screenshot / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 11, 2023 02:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.

Read more local area news

For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.

Thursday, March 2

  • Manufacturer Eli Lilly to cap insulin prices.
  • TikTok will limit teens to an hour at a time.
  • Judge clears portion of Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit to proceed.

Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Lindsay Whalen steps down after five seasons as Gophers women’s basketball coach.
  • Bill would make daylight saving permanent.
  • Recipe: Crustless Mini Quiches are a delicious way to start a busy morning.

Saturday, March 4

  • Richard “Alex” Murdaugh is found guilty of killing his wife and son; he’s sentenced to life in prison.
  • The World Health Organization says the origins of COVID-19 are still unclear.
  • Wild trade Jordan Greenway, acquire John Klingberg and Oskar Sundvquist.

Sunday, March 5

  • Take a look at Major League Baseball’s new rules and how they could impact the Twins.
  • Timberwolves prove defense can win games.

Monday, March 6

  • Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio; railroad says no toxins aboard.
  • “Saving Private Ryan” actor Tom Sizemore dies.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan are invited to King Charles’ coronation.

Tuesday, March 7

  • As 2024 election approaches, White House jumps into states’ abortion battles.
  • Push to ban TikTok moves ahead in Congress.
  • Gardening: How to prune an apple tree.
  • Vikings release linebacker Eric Kendricks, clearing $9.5 million.

Wednesday, March 8

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
card-games-2-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: 500 card game results from Feb. 28, 2023
March 11, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Calia_Chaney.jpg
Local
Calia Chaney, Clay Erickson are Pequot Lakes High School ExCEL award winners
March 10, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: Out-of-home placements remain consistent
March 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
One basketball player takes the ball up the court as another defends.
Prep
Girls Basketball: C-I shoots its way to state
March 10, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
031123-last-windrow-spring-gardening.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Be patient; soon it will be time to garden outside
March 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Calia_Chaney.jpg
Local
Calia Chaney, Clay Erickson are Pequot Lakes High School ExCEL award winners
March 10, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr