E-paper highlights: Read e-edition headlines from Aug. 10-15, 2023

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week.

Thursday, Aug. 10

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, fueled by heat, waning protection
  • Maui wildfires kill 6 as flames fanned by distant hurricane
  • Winning Mega Millions $1.58B ticket sold in Florida
  • Phillies’ Lorenzen no-hits the Nationals in 7-0 win

Friday, Aug. 11

  • Dozens dead as Hawaii wildfires raze resort city
  • Report: Justice Thomas scored 38 more freebie vacations
  • Strike pushes Emmys back to January
  • A number of spots up for grabs before Vikings’ Sept. 10 season opener against Tampa Bay

Saturday, Aug. 12

  • Maui wildfire death toll hits 67 as questions raised over warnings
  • NFL preseason games begin

Sunday, Aug. 13

  • Hunter Biden special counsel will cast shadow over Biden 2024 campaign
  • Australia, England advance to Women’s World Cup semifinals
  • Trump swoops into Iowa Fair, competes with DeSantis

Monday, Aug. 14

  • Maui fire is deadliest in US in 105 years, with 93 killed; toll is second only to 453 killed in Minnesota and Wisconsin by the Cloquet and Moose Lake fires in 1918
  • The real costs of the new Alzheimer’s drug, most of which will fall to taxpayers
  • Passenger who went viral issues emotional apology for in-flight freakout

Tuesday, Aug. 15

  • Georgia officially charges Trump
  • Wildfires’ death toll continues to rise as search of charred Lahaina continues
  • The secret to selecting the best hydrangeas
  • Former Viking Cook to sign with the Jets

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

