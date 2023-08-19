E-paper highlights: Read e-edition headlines from Aug. 10-15, 2023

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, Aug. 10

COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, fueled by heat, waning protection

Maui wildfires kill 6 as flames fanned by distant hurricane

Winning Mega Millions $1.58B ticket sold in Florida

Phillies’ Lorenzen no-hits the Nationals in 7-0 win

Friday, Aug. 11

Dozens dead as Hawaii wildfires raze resort city

Report: Justice Thomas scored 38 more freebie vacations

Strike pushes Emmys back to January

A number of spots up for grabs before Vikings’ Sept. 10 season opener against Tampa Bay

Saturday, Aug. 12

Maui wildfire death toll hits 67 as questions raised over warnings

NFL preseason games begin

Sunday, Aug. 13

Hunter Biden special counsel will cast shadow over Biden 2024 campaign

Australia, England advance to Women’s World Cup semifinals

Trump swoops into Iowa Fair, competes with DeSantis

Monday, Aug. 14

Maui fire is deadliest in US in 105 years, with 93 killed; toll is second only to 453 killed in Minnesota and Wisconsin by the Cloquet and Moose Lake fires in 1918

The real costs of the new Alzheimer’s drug, most of which will fall to taxpayers

Passenger who went viral issues emotional apology for in-flight freakout

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Georgia officially charges Trump

Wildfires’ death toll continues to rise as search of charred Lahaina continues

The secret to selecting the best hydrangeas

Former Viking Cook to sign with the Jets

Wednesday, Aug. 16