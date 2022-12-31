99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

E-paper highlights: Read Dec. 22-27, 2022, headlines in the Echo Journal e-editions

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Find Echo Journal e-editions every day of the week at www.pineandlakes.com and click the yellow "Read Today's Paper" button on the left side of the page.
Screenshot
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 31, 2022 02:01 PM
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, Dec. 22

  • In historic speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses U.S. Congress.
  • Sprawling U.S. storm threatens holiday travel.
  • Justin Jefferson, Za’Darius Smith and Kirk Cousins among five Vikings players selected to the Pro Bowl.
  • Former Twin Carlos Correa is now joining the Mets after deal with the Giants falls through because of physical.

Friday, Dec. 23

  • Storm threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans.
  • Universities are closed to women in Afghanistan.

Saturday, Dec. 24

  • U.S. House approves $5 billion in Ukraine aid.
  • Congress passes $1.66 trillion funding bill.
  • China braces for COVID peak.

Sunday, Dec. 25

  • Migrants face freezing Christmas at the U.S.-Mexico border.
  • U.S. deep freeze leaves 700,000 without power.
  • Another miracle: Vikings stun Giants 27-24 on Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal. 

Monday, Dec. 26

  • Blizzard kills 12 in Buffalo, New York; Christmas cold snap has claimed 26 lives nationwide.
  • Pope Francis: World is starving for peace; he calls for end of war in Ukraine in Christmas message.
  • Vikings just continue to figure it out.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

  • Blizzard kills at least 27 in western New York; death toll climbs to 60 nationwide.
  • “Travel insanity” strands passengers in winter storm.
  • The health benefits of gardening might surprise you.
  • After a midseason lull, Greg Joseph relishes his record-setting boot.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
