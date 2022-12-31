E-paper highlights: Read Dec. 22-27, 2022, headlines in the Echo Journal e-editions

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, Dec. 22

In historic speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses U.S. Congress.

Sprawling U.S. storm threatens holiday travel.

Justin Jefferson, Za’Darius Smith and Kirk Cousins among five Vikings players selected to the Pro Bowl.

Former Twin Carlos Correa is now joining the Mets after deal with the Giants falls through because of physical.

Friday, Dec. 23

Storm threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans.

Universities are closed to women in Afghanistan.

Saturday, Dec. 24

U.S. House approves $5 billion in Ukraine aid.

Congress passes $1.66 trillion funding bill.

China braces for COVID peak.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Migrants face freezing Christmas at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. deep freeze leaves 700,000 without power.

Another miracle: Vikings stun Giants 27-24 on Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal.

Monday, Dec. 26

Blizzard kills 12 in Buffalo, New York; Christmas cold snap has claimed 26 lives nationwide.

Pope Francis: World is starving for peace; he calls for end of war in Ukraine in Christmas message.

Vikings just continue to figure it out.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Blizzard kills at least 27 in western New York; death toll climbs to 60 nationwide.

“Travel insanity” strands passengers in winter storm.

The health benefits of gardening might surprise you.

After a midseason lull, Greg Joseph relishes his record-setting boot.

Wednesday, Dec. 28