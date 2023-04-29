E-paper highlights: Read April 20-26, 2023, Echo Journal headlines

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, April 20

Dallas scores in bunches to even playoff series 1-1 with Wild.

Wolves looked to even playoff series with Denver.

Kansas City homeowner pleads not guilty to assault in shooting of Black teen.

Friday, April 21

Ban on trans student athletes passes U.S. House, moves to Senate.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to travel abroad as he gears up for presidential run.

Recipe: Mushrooms with Rosemary and Garlic is a perfect dish to welcome spring.

Saturday, April 22

The pitfalls of Alzheimer’s genetic testing.

Wild regain series lead with Game 3 win.

Wolves are on the brink of playoff elimination.

Sunday, April 23

Activists gather for Earth Day, urge action to avoid “dystopian” future.

Canada’s striking federal workers call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speed up contract talks.

Twins blown out by Nationals, losing last six of seven.

Monday, April 24

U.S. public sours on Biden-Trump rematch.

Wild fall to Stars in Game 4; Marcus Foligno blasts officiating postgame.

Timberwolves stave off elimination with Game 4 overtime win.

Tuesday, April 25

Fox News, Tucker Carlson part ways; Don Lemon out at CNN in cable news shakeup

Gardening: Snow mold and vole damage rampant on region’s lawns.

Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to New York Jets for draft picks.

Wednesday, April 26