E-paper highlights: Read April 20-26, 2023, Echo Journal headlines

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Read the Echo Journal e-paper every day at www.pineandlakes.com. Click the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button.
Today at 1:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, April 20

  • Dallas scores in bunches to even playoff series 1-1 with Wild.
  • Wolves looked to even playoff series with Denver.
  • Kansas City homeowner pleads not guilty to assault in shooting of Black teen.

Friday, April 21

  • Ban on trans student athletes passes U.S. House, moves to Senate.
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to travel abroad as he gears up for presidential run.
  • Recipe: Mushrooms with Rosemary and Garlic is a perfect dish to welcome spring.

Saturday, April 22

  • The pitfalls of Alzheimer’s genetic testing.
  • Wild regain series lead with Game 3 win.
  • Wolves are on the brink of playoff elimination.

Sunday, April 23

  • Activists gather for Earth Day, urge action to avoid “dystopian” future.
  • Canada’s striking federal workers call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speed up contract talks.
  • Twins blown out by Nationals, losing last six of seven.

Monday, April 24

  • U.S. public sours on Biden-Trump rematch.
  • Wild fall to Stars in Game 4; Marcus Foligno blasts officiating postgame.
  • Timberwolves stave off elimination with Game 4 overtime win.

Tuesday, April 25

  • Fox News, Tucker Carlson part ways; Don Lemon out at CNN in cable news shakeup
  • Gardening: Snow mold and vole damage rampant on region’s lawns.
  • Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to New York Jets for draft picks.

Wednesday, April 26

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
