News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

E-paper highlights: Nov. 17-21, 2022, headlines from the Echo Journal e-paper

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Echo Journal e-paper archives Nov. 16-21, 2022.png
Find Echo Journal e-papers at www.pineandlakes.com by clicking on the yellow "Read Today's Paper" button. Find the archives under the three lines at the right.
Screenshot November 2022
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
November 26, 2022 12:55 PM
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national, sports and entertainment news.

Thursday, Nov. 17

  • President Biden warily welcomes Donald Trump.
  • Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell holds off a challenge to leadership.
  • Vikings vow to block out hype after big win.

Friday, Nov. 18

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Nancy Pelosi, the first female U.S. House Speaker, will step down from leadership.
  • Food columnist celebrates 10 years of writing with Scandinavian Almond Cake. 
  • Viking Justin Jefferson’s catch is called a “Hall of Fame catch.”
  • LeBron James helps Vikings broadcaster Paul Allen go viral.

Saturday, Nov. 19

  • Hakeem Jeffries announces bid to lead U.S. House Democrats following Nancy Pelosi’s exit.
  • Taylor Swift ticket snafu turns up regulatory heat on Ticketmaster.
  • Minnesota Twins unveil new uniforms and logo.

Sunday, Nov. 20

  • Snowstorm batters western New York; travel restricted.
  • Report of second major U.S. Supreme Court leak draws call for probe.
  • Miscues end in Gophers’ loss to Iowa in college football. 

Monday, Nov. 21

  • Five die in LGBTQ club shooting in Colorado.
  • President Biden celebrates his 80th birthday and becomes the first octogenarian president in U.S. history.
  • Dallas demolishes Vikings 40-3.  

Wednesday, Nov. 23

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra pages of national, world, sports, business and entertainment news.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
