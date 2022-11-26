E-paper highlights: Nov. 17-21, 2022, headlines from the Echo Journal e-paper

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national, sports and entertainment news.

Thursday, Nov. 17

President Biden warily welcomes Donald Trump.

Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell holds off a challenge to leadership.

Vikings vow to block out hype after big win.

Friday, Nov. 18

Nancy Pelosi, the first female U.S. House Speaker, will step down from leadership.

Food columnist celebrates 10 years of writing with Scandinavian Almond Cake.

Viking Justin Jefferson’s catch is called a “Hall of Fame catch.”

LeBron James helps Vikings broadcaster Paul Allen go viral.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Hakeem Jeffries announces bid to lead U.S. House Democrats following Nancy Pelosi’s exit.

Taylor Swift ticket snafu turns up regulatory heat on Ticketmaster.

Minnesota Twins unveil new uniforms and logo.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Snowstorm batters western New York; travel restricted.

Report of second major U.S. Supreme Court leak draws call for probe.

Miscues end in Gophers’ loss to Iowa in college football.

Monday, Nov. 21

Five die in LGBTQ club shooting in Colorado.

President Biden celebrates his 80th birthday and becomes the first octogenarian president in U.S. history.

Dallas demolishes Vikings 40-3.

Wednesday, Nov. 23