E-paper highlights: May 4-9, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition headlines

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Find Echo Journal e-papers every day of the week, including May 4-9, 2023, at www.pineandlakes.com and click the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button.
Today at 12:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, May 4

  • With no long-term contract, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is focused on the here and now.
  • Federal Reserve opens the door to possibly pausing interest rate hikes.
  • Kremlin says Ukraine tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin.

Friday, May 5

  • Jury convicts Proud Boys members of seditious conspiracy.
  • President Biden meets Microsoft, Google CEOS on AI dangers.
  • Just in time for Cinco de Mayo: Satisfy your taco craving with Savory Beef and Pork Taco Meat recipe. 

Saturday, May 6

  • King Charles prepares for coronation.
  • WHO declares end to COVID global health emergency.
  • Five Wild player potentially on the move.

Sunday, May 7

  • King Charles III crowned in ceremony blending history and change.
  • An “economy in free fall:” Senate Republicans oppose vote just to raise U.S. debt ceiling, push for other priorities.
  • Mage roars down stretch to win the Kentucky Derby.

Monday, May 8

  • Man drives car into crowd in Texas, killing seven.
  • President Biden renews call for gun control in wake of mass killing at Texas mall.
  • Wyndham Clark earns first PGA Tour victory.

Tuesday, May 9

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of “no good options” in federal debt limit issue.
  • Gardening: How to tell if trees, shrubs and perennials are dead or just slow.

Wednesday, May 10

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
