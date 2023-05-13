E-paper highlights: May 4-9, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition headlines

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Read more local area news





Thursday, May 4

With no long-term contract, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is focused on the here and now.

Federal Reserve opens the door to possibly pausing interest rate hikes.

Kremlin says Ukraine tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin.

Friday, May 5

Jury convicts Proud Boys members of seditious conspiracy.

President Biden meets Microsoft, Google CEOS on AI dangers.

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo: Satisfy your taco craving with Savory Beef and Pork Taco Meat recipe.

Saturday, May 6

King Charles prepares for coronation.

WHO declares end to COVID global health emergency.

Five Wild player potentially on the move.

Sunday, May 7

King Charles III crowned in ceremony blending history and change.

An “economy in free fall:” Senate Republicans oppose vote just to raise U.S. debt ceiling, push for other priorities.

Mage roars down stretch to win the Kentucky Derby.

Monday, May 8

Man drives car into crowd in Texas, killing seven.

President Biden renews call for gun control in wake of mass killing at Texas mall.

Wyndham Clark earns first PGA Tour victory.

Tuesday, May 9

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of “no good options” in federal debt limit issue.

Gardening: How to tell if trees, shrubs and perennials are dead or just slow.

Wednesday, May 10