News Local

E-paper highlights: May 25-31, 2023, Echo Journal headlines

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Echo Journal e-papers May 25-30, 2023.png
Screenshot / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, May 25

  • Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis jumps into White House race
  • Tina Turner dies at age 83
  • Florida Panthers headed to Stanley Cup Finals

Friday, May 26

  • Oath Keepers founder gets 18 years in prison
  • US: China could hack pipelines, rail
  • Recipe: This Blue Cheese Steak Sauce will take your steaks and burgers to the next level

Saturday, May 27

  • DeSantis media blitz targets Trump
  • Treasury: US will default by June 5 without debt-ceiling deal
  • US airlines gear up for “Super Bowl” of travel season

Sunday, May 28

  • Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton
  • Dallas Stars stave off elimination
  • White strikes at buzzer; Celtics force Game 7 

Monday, May 29

  • Russia unleashes large drone attack on Kyiv as Ukrainian capital celebrates its founding
  • “Little Mermaid” swims to top of box office
  • Late dash wins Indy 500 as Newgarden overcomes Ericcson to secure Team Penske victory

Tuesday, May 30

  • Republicans speak out against U.S. debt-ceiling deal
  • How often should we water newly planted trees?
  • Royce Lewis helps Twins win in dramatic return
  • Vegas to face Florida in Stanley Cup Finals starting Saturday

Wednesday, May 31

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
