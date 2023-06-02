E-paper highlights: May 25-31, 2023, Echo Journal headlines

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, May 25

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis jumps into White House race

Tina Turner dies at age 83

Florida Panthers headed to Stanley Cup Finals

Friday, May 26

Oath Keepers founder gets 18 years in prison

US: China could hack pipelines, rail

Recipe: This Blue Cheese Steak Sauce will take your steaks and burgers to the next level

Saturday, May 27

DeSantis media blitz targets Trump

Treasury: US will default by June 5 without debt-ceiling deal

US airlines gear up for “Super Bowl” of travel season

Sunday, May 28

Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton

Dallas Stars stave off elimination

White strikes at buzzer; Celtics force Game 7

Monday, May 29

Russia unleashes large drone attack on Kyiv as Ukrainian capital celebrates its founding

“Little Mermaid” swims to top of box office

Late dash wins Indy 500 as Newgarden overcomes Ericcson to secure Team Penske victory

Tuesday, May 30

Republicans speak out against U.S. debt-ceiling deal

How often should we water newly planted trees?

Royce Lewis helps Twins win in dramatic return

Vegas to face Florida in Stanley Cup Finals starting Saturday

Wednesday, May 31