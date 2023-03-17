E-paper highlights: March 9-14, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition headlines

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, March 9

FBI chief says TikTok “screams” security concerns.

President Biden’s budget aims to cut U.S. deficits by nearly $3 trillion.

Friday, March 10

President Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget challenges Republicans.

Mexican cartel says sorry for attack on Americans, serves up five suspects.

Recipe: St. Patrick’s side dish: Simple Green Cabbage Salad also makes a great sandwich topping.

Gophers men’s basketball season ends with a loss to Maryland.

Saturday, March 11

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely presidential hopeful, makes his first trip to Iowa as former President Trump waits in the wings.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of “economic collapse” from default.

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is eager to leave the hospital after a fall.

Sunday, March 12

A legend passes: Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95.

A final photo with a legend: Friend visits Bud Grant just two days before Grant’s death and snaps a last photo.

Men’s college basketball roundup.

Monday, March 13

Battered by destructive flooding, California readies for another atmospheric river storm.

Both Russia and Ukraine report high casualties.

Failed bank aftermath: U.S. seeks to quell risk of a bank run as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pledges protections.

Oscars: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wins the most Oscars.

Tuesday, March 14

President Biden attempts to reassure bank system as shock of two bank collapses hammers stocks.

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson signs with Pittsburgh after not reaching deal with Minnesota.

Vikings sign tight end Josh Oliver.

Wednesday, March 15