E-paper highlights: June 29-July 3, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Epaper highlights June 29-July 3, 2023.png
Visit www.pineandlakes.com and click the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button to find e-paper highlights every day, including July 1-3, 2023.
Screenshot / Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, June 29

  • Smoke hangs over Midwest, East, hurting air quality
  • Wild take Wisconsin center Charlie Stramel in first round of NHL Draft; Chicago Blackhawks take Connor Bedard in first overall pick of draft
  • Timberwolves waive Prince to open salary cap space
  • Yankees pitcher fires perfect game

Friday, June 30

  • 100M Americans under air-quality alerts as smoke spreads farther
  • Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in university admissions; court’s conservatives power the ruling as liberals dissent
  • Mike Pence visits Zelenskyy in Ukraine; becomes first Republican presidential candidate to meet Ukrainian president
  • 3 recipes to revisit all summer: potato salad, Sicilian marinated grilled steak, old-fashioned icebox cake
  • Wild finish NHL Draft with a trio of Minnesotans among their selections

Saturday, July 1

  • The U.S. Supreme Court votes 6-3 to block President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt.
  • At least 48 people were killed in a road accident in Lodiani, western Kenya.
  • NBA free agency ramps up, highlighted by Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green signing contracts to remain with the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, respectively.

Sunday, July 2

  • French officials brace for a fifth night of riots after the funeral of a teenager of North African descent who was shot by police.
  • SpaceX launches its Euclid space telescope.
  • U.N. chief Antonio Guterres visits gang-ravaged Haiti.

Monday, July 3

  • U.S. and Mexican officials are discussing a new refugee program for some non-Mexican asylum seekers waiting in Mexico.
  • Ukrainian capitol Kyiv is again targeted by Russian air attacks.
  • Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray will be the team’s lone representative in next week’s All-Star game in Seattle.
  • Rickie Fowler wins the Rocket Mortgage Golf Classic in Detroit.

Wednesday, July 5

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
