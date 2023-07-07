E-paper highlights: June 29-July 3, 2023

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, June 29

Smoke hangs over Midwest, East, hurting air quality

Wild take Wisconsin center Charlie Stramel in first round of NHL Draft; Chicago Blackhawks take Connor Bedard in first overall pick of draft

Timberwolves waive Prince to open salary cap space

Yankees pitcher fires perfect game

Friday, June 30

100M Americans under air-quality alerts as smoke spreads farther

Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in university admissions; court’s conservatives power the ruling as liberals dissent

Mike Pence visits Zelenskyy in Ukraine; becomes first Republican presidential candidate to meet Ukrainian president

3 recipes to revisit all summer: potato salad, Sicilian marinated grilled steak, old-fashioned icebox cake

Wild finish NHL Draft with a trio of Minnesotans among their selections

Saturday, July 1

The U.S. Supreme Court votes 6-3 to block President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt.

At least 48 people were killed in a road accident in Lodiani, western Kenya.

NBA free agency ramps up, highlighted by Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green signing contracts to remain with the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, respectively.

Sunday, July 2

French officials brace for a fifth night of riots after the funeral of a teenager of North African descent who was shot by police.

SpaceX launches its Euclid space telescope.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres visits gang-ravaged Haiti.

Monday, July 3

U.S. and Mexican officials are discussing a new refugee program for some non-Mexican asylum seekers waiting in Mexico.

Ukrainian capitol Kyiv is again targeted by Russian air attacks.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray will be the team’s lone representative in next week’s All-Star game in Seattle.

Rickie Fowler wins the Rocket Mortgage Golf Classic in Detroit.

Wednesday, July 5