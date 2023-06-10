E-paper highlights: June 1-6, 2023, Echo Journal e-paper headlines

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.

Read more local area news





For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.

Thursday, June 1

CNN: Trump acknowledged he kept classified document

Pence, Christie running for president

Eastern Canada struggles to bring wildfires under control

Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden says Sweden will “soon” join NATO

U.S. imposes sanctions on companies tied to conflict in Sudan

Denver Nuggets deliver first blow in NBA Finals

Saturday, June 3

Biden cheers debt ceiling “crisis averted” from Oval Office after Senate and House passed a bill that suspends the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling

Twins’ Byron Buxton is bruised but not broken

Sunday, June 4

India’s worst train crash in decades kills at least 288

Biden signs debt limit bill, avoiding US default

Late layup gives Lynx first win of season

Monday, June 5

Focus turns to signal system in Indian train crash

Hollywood directors reach pact; writers remain on strike

Djokovic, Alcaraz on track for showdown in French Open

Tuesday, June 6

Former VP Pence officially enters 2024 presidential race

Four die in light plane crash that sparked Washington security scare

Canada on track for its worst-ever wildfire season this year



Wednesday, June 7