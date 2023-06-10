E-paper highlights: June 1-6, 2023, Echo Journal e-paper headlines
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.
Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.
For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.
Thursday, June 1
- CNN: Trump acknowledged he kept classified document
- Pence, Christie running for president
- Eastern Canada struggles to bring wildfires under control
Friday, June 2
ADVERTISEMENT
- Biden says Sweden will “soon” join NATO
- U.S. imposes sanctions on companies tied to conflict in Sudan
- Denver Nuggets deliver first blow in NBA Finals
Saturday, June 3
- Biden cheers debt ceiling “crisis averted” from Oval Office after Senate and House passed a bill that suspends the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling
- Twins’ Byron Buxton is bruised but not broken
Sunday, June 4
- India’s worst train crash in decades kills at least 288
- Biden signs debt limit bill, avoiding US default
- Late layup gives Lynx first win of season
Monday, June 5
- Focus turns to signal system in Indian train crash
- Hollywood directors reach pact; writers remain on strike
- Djokovic, Alcaraz on track for showdown in French Open
Tuesday, June 6
- Former VP Pence officially enters 2024 presidential race
- Four die in light plane crash that sparked Washington security scare
- Canada on track for its worst-ever wildfire season this year
Wednesday, June 7
- Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
ADVERTISEMENT