E-paper highlights: July 20-25, 2023, Echo Journal e-paper headlines

Thursday, July 20
- Scorching days, searing heat: Not even Death Valley is immune to climate change
- US says soldier fled to N. Korea after facing expulsion
- Team USA chases more soccer glory at Women’s World Cup
Friday, July 21
- Biden asks aides for options preventing future debt limit crisis
- No Bake Chocolate Eclair Cake captures the simplicity of old-fashioned ice-box cakes
- Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia and New Zealand begin with wins and record crowds
Saturday, July 22
- FBI document at heart of Biden bribery claims released by GOP lawmakers
- New York, world mourn music giant Tony Bennett
- Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze
Sunday, July 23
- If Trump wins a second term, he’ll target his enemies, migrants and China
- Europe’s sweltering summer could send tourists to cooler climes
- Shifting trends in travel demand bedevil airlines
Monday, July 24
- Pence says Trump conduct around 2021 Capitol attack reckless but not criminal
- “Barbenheimer” frenzy gives sluggish summer box office a major boost
- Minnesota Twins are 8-2 since All Star break
Tuesday, July 25
- Packers to retire No. 12, honor Rodgers “at appropriate time”
- Twitter launches “X” rebrand, replaces bird logo
- “Missing” Alabama woman Carlee Russel admits her kidnapping story was a hoax
Wednesday, July 26
