E-paper highlights: July 20-25, 2023, Echo Journal e-paper headlines

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Echo Journal e-papers July 20-25, 2023.png
Read the Echo Journal e-paper every day — including July 20-25, 2023, by visiting www.pineandlakes.com and clicking the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button.
Screenshot / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Read more local area news

Thursday, July 20

  • Scorching days, searing heat: Not even Death Valley is immune to climate change
  • US says soldier fled to N. Korea after facing expulsion
  • Team USA chases more soccer glory at Women’s World Cup

Friday, July 21

  • Biden asks aides for options preventing future debt limit crisis
  • No Bake Chocolate Eclair Cake captures the simplicity of old-fashioned ice-box cakes
  • Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia and New Zealand begin with wins and record crowds

Saturday, July 22

  • FBI document at heart of Biden bribery claims released by GOP lawmakers
  • New York, world mourn music giant Tony Bennett
  • Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Sunday, July 23

  • If Trump wins a second term, he’ll target his enemies, migrants and China
  • Europe’s sweltering summer could send tourists to cooler climes
  • Shifting trends in travel demand bedevil airlines 

Monday, July 24

  • Pence says Trump conduct around 2021 Capitol attack reckless but not criminal
  • “Barbenheimer” frenzy gives sluggish summer box office a major boost
  • Minnesota Twins are 8-2 since All Star break

Tuesday, July 25

  • Packers to retire No. 12, honor Rodgers “at appropriate time”
  • Twitter launches “X” rebrand, replaces bird logo
  • “Missing” Alabama woman Carlee Russel admits her kidnapping story was a hoax

Wednesday, July 26

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
