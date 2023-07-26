E-paper highlights: July 20-25, 2023, Echo Journal e-paper headlines

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, July 20

Scorching days, searing heat: Not even Death Valley is immune to climate change

US says soldier fled to N. Korea after facing expulsion

Team USA chases more soccer glory at Women’s World Cup

Friday, July 21

Biden asks aides for options preventing future debt limit crisis

No Bake Chocolate Eclair Cake captures the simplicity of old-fashioned ice-box cakes

Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia and New Zealand begin with wins and record crowds

Saturday, July 22

FBI document at heart of Biden bribery claims released by GOP lawmakers

New York, world mourn music giant Tony Bennett

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Sunday, July 23

If Trump wins a second term, he’ll target his enemies, migrants and China

Europe’s sweltering summer could send tourists to cooler climes

Shifting trends in travel demand bedevil airlines

Monday, July 24

Pence says Trump conduct around 2021 Capitol attack reckless but not criminal

“Barbenheimer” frenzy gives sluggish summer box office a major boost

Minnesota Twins are 8-2 since All Star break

Tuesday, July 25

Packers to retire No. 12, honor Rodgers “at appropriate time”

Twitter launches “X” rebrand, replaces bird logo

“Missing” Alabama woman Carlee Russel admits her kidnapping story was a hoax



Wednesday, July 26