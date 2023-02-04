E-paper highlights: Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023, e-paper headlines in the Echo Journal

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Farm worker charged with seven murders in Half Moon Bay shooting near San Francisco.

U.S. to send tanks to Ukraine.

Viking Justin Jefferson is among MVP finalists.

Friday, Jan. 27

Find the Echo Journal’s annual Business Traditions section featuring stories on area businesses and ads showing how long businesses have been here.

Five former Memphis police officers charged with murder.

Elena Rybakina reaches first Australian Open tennis final.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Memphis braces for outrage following release of fatal police beating video.

Footage from attack on Paul Pelosi released.

Joe Mauer elected to Twins Hall of Fame.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Former President Trump kicks off campaign.

Memphis disbands police unit after fatal beating.

The Wild close out Hockey Day Minnesota with a win.

Monday, Jan. 30

President Biden and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to meet on debt limit; conversation will include a range of issues, officials say.

Super Bowl will feature Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

Novak Djokovic wins 10th Australian Open tennis title.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

TikTok CEO to testify before Congress

Wolves' win streak snapped

Manitoba's Prairie Garden book series is a must-have

Wednesday, Feb. 1