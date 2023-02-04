99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
E-paper highlights: Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023, e-paper headlines in the Echo Journal

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, Jan. 26

  • Farm worker charged with seven murders in Half Moon Bay shooting near San Francisco.
  • U.S. to send tanks to Ukraine.
  • Viking Justin Jefferson is among MVP finalists.

Friday, Jan. 27

  • Find the Echo Journal’s annual Business Traditions section featuring stories on area businesses and ads showing how long businesses have been here.
  • Five former Memphis police officers charged with murder.
  • Elena Rybakina reaches first Australian Open tennis final.

Saturday, Jan. 28

  • Memphis braces for outrage following release of fatal police beating video.
  • Footage from attack on Paul Pelosi released.
  • Joe Mauer elected to Twins Hall of Fame.

Sunday, Jan. 29

  • Former President Trump kicks off campaign.
  • Memphis disbands police unit after fatal beating.
  • The Wild close out Hockey Day Minnesota with a win.

Monday, Jan. 30

  • President Biden and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to meet on debt limit; conversation will include a range of issues, officials say.
  • Super Bowl will feature Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Novak Djokovic wins 10th Australian Open tennis title.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

  • TikTok CEO to testify before Congress
  • Wolves' win streak snapped
  • Manitoba's Prairie Garden book series is a must-have

Wednesday, Feb. 1

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
