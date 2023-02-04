E-paper highlights: Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023, e-paper headlines in the Echo Journal
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.
Registrants support programming and get goodies and deals
Columnists share tips for cleaner living
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
Lakes Area Manufacturers Alliance Scholarships are good for more than just tuition
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Farm worker charged with seven murders in Half Moon Bay shooting near San Francisco.
- U.S. to send tanks to Ukraine.
- Viking Justin Jefferson is among MVP finalists.
Friday, Jan. 27
- Find the Echo Journal’s annual Business Traditions section featuring stories on area businesses and ads showing how long businesses have been here.
- Five former Memphis police officers charged with murder.
- Elena Rybakina reaches first Australian Open tennis final.
Saturday, Jan. 28
- Memphis braces for outrage following release of fatal police beating video.
- Footage from attack on Paul Pelosi released.
- Joe Mauer elected to Twins Hall of Fame.
Sunday, Jan. 29
- Former President Trump kicks off campaign.
- Memphis disbands police unit after fatal beating.
- The Wild close out Hockey Day Minnesota with a win.
Monday, Jan. 30
- President Biden and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to meet on debt limit; conversation will include a range of issues, officials say.
- Super Bowl will feature Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs.
- Novak Djokovic wins 10th Australian Open tennis title.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
- TikTok CEO to testify before Congress
- Wolves' win streak snapped
- Manitoba's Prairie Garden book series is a must-have
Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion
Conferred graduates for Fall 2022
Talks include building a city government center and emergency services center, and a city sales tax