E-paper highlights: Jan. 19-25, 2023, Echo Journal headlines from our e-editions

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Read the Echo Journal online every day - including Jan. 19-24, 2023 - at pineandlakes.com and click on the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 28, 2023 03:57 PM
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.

For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.

Thursday, Jan. 19

  • Fed policymakers call for further rate hikes to beat inflation.
  • The Supreme Court declines to block New York gun restrictions.
  • Vikings general manager and coach both say Kirk Cousins will return.

Friday, Jan. 20

  • U.S. hits debt ceiling as partisan standoff sparks economic worries in shaky domestic, global markets.
  • Supreme Court report fails to identify leak culprit of Roe v. Wade decision.
  • Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81.
  • Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

Saturday, Jan. 21

  • U.S. Supreme Court justices cleared in probe following Roe v. Wade leak.
  • Minnesota Twins trade batting champ Luis Arraez to Miami.
  • Jake Mauer, father of former Twins MVP catcher Joe Mauer, dies at age 66.

Sunday, Jan. 22

  • High egg prices should be investigated, U.S. farm group says.
  • Vikings are $24 million over salary cap; some veterans would have to take pay cuts to stay.
  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags into AFC championship.
  • Eagles drub Giants to advance to NFC title game.

Monday, Jan. 23

  • Gunman kills 10 in Los Angeles; motive remains a mystery after suspected shooter is found dead.
  • Lisa Marie Presley mourned at Graceland; Elvis’s daughter is laid to rest at mansion cemetery.
  • Cincinnati, San Francisco win title games.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

  • Death toll from California massacre rises to 11 as police look for the motive.
  • Gardening: Will trees and shrubs recover from the weight of snow and ice?

Wednesday, Jan. 25

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
