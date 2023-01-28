E-paper highlights: Jan. 19-25, 2023, Echo Journal headlines from our e-editions

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Fed policymakers call for further rate hikes to beat inflation.

The Supreme Court declines to block New York gun restrictions.

Vikings general manager and coach both say Kirk Cousins will return.

Friday, Jan. 20

U.S. hits debt ceiling as partisan standoff sparks economic worries in shaky domestic, global markets.

Supreme Court report fails to identify leak culprit of Roe v. Wade decision.

Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81.

Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

Saturday, Jan. 21

U.S. Supreme Court justices cleared in probe following Roe v. Wade leak.

Minnesota Twins trade batting champ Luis Arraez to Miami.

Jake Mauer, father of former Twins MVP catcher Joe Mauer, dies at age 66.

Sunday, Jan. 22

High egg prices should be investigated, U.S. farm group says.

Vikings are $24 million over salary cap; some veterans would have to take pay cuts to stay.

Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags into AFC championship.

Eagles drub Giants to advance to NFC title game.

Monday, Jan. 23

Gunman kills 10 in Los Angeles; motive remains a mystery after suspected shooter is found dead.

Lisa Marie Presley mourned at Graceland; Elvis’s daughter is laid to rest at mansion cemetery.

Cincinnati, San Francisco win title games.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Death toll from California massacre rises to 11 as police look for the motive.

Gardening: Will trees and shrubs recover from the weight of snow and ice?

Wednesday, Jan. 25