E-paper highlights: Headlines from the Nov. 24-30, 2022, Echo Journal e-papers
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
We are part of The Trust Project.
Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.
For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
Money goes to help families at Christmas and through the year
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper is pages of bonus news from around the world, including international, national and sports news.
- Thursday, Nov. 24: Wild acquire Reaves in trade with Rangers. Timberwolves dominate in road win over Indiana. Rodgers has been playing with broken thumb.
- Friday, Nov. 25: Researchers test MRNA technology for universal flu vaccine. Cousins, Vikings overtake Patriots in fourth quarter. Avian flu outbreak wipes out record 50.54 million U.S. birds.
- Saturday, Nov. 26: 7-year-old Vikings fan geared up with chains for Thanksgiving game. Wild suffer setback in loss to Maple Leafs. Gophers look to go back-to-back on Badgers.
- Sunday, Nov. 27: Minnesota sports one painting at a time. Kim: Goal is for North Korea to be world's nuclear force. Voters turn out for Saturday voting in Georgia Senate runoff.
- Monday, Nov. 28: Fixing Minnesota's meat processing industry is a work in progress. Minnesota couple helps with finding a cure: Remedy for Huntington's disease gets help from their special sheep. Clashes in Shanghai: Rising frustration over China's zero-COVID policy hits streets.
- Tuesday, Nov. 29: Wolves lose third straight as Towns is injured. Biden asks Congress to avert rail strike. The Mauna Loa volcano erupts for first time since 1984.
- Wednesday, Nov. 30: Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra pages of world news.
Closet at the Cabin continues to grow, with plans to eventually include printing and shipping
Up to $18,000 in grants will be given to worthy projects
Students in the classes of Cassie Brodin, Beth Nelson, Kayla Reed, Belinda Reier and Jeff Tvedt share thoughts with Santa
Arlean Rosemore used different materials she'd collected, some more than 120 years old