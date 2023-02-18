99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
E-paper highlights: Feb. 9-15, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition headlines

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Feb. 9-15, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition highlights.png
Find the Feb. 9-15, 2023, Echo Journal archived e-papers at www.pineandlakes.com, and click on the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button.
Screenshot / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 18, 2023 02:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.

For those who haven't yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.

Thursday, Feb. 9

  • Earthquake death toll passes 12,000 and is expected to rise.
  • In Wisconsin, President Biden touts “deal” on Social Security.
  • Former Viking Jared Allen hopes for a call to the Hall of Fame.
  • Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James breaks the record for all-time scoring in the NBA.
  • Timberwolves trade D’Angelo Russell in a three-team deal.

Friday, Feb. 10

  • Former Vice President Mike Pence subpoenaed in special counsel probe.
  • Touchdown Pepperoni Cheese Ball is festive, easy and delicious for Super Bowl Sunday.
  • Minnesota Viking Justin Jefferson named NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Saturday, Feb. 11

  • U.S. shoots down car-sized UFO over Alaska.
  • Russia hits Ukraine power grid.
  • As property prices retreat, top economist isn’t expecting a recession.

Sunday, Feb. 12

  • U.S. fighter jet shoots down object over Canada.
  • Two brothers and two Black quarterbacks will make Super Bowl history.  
  • Here’s how the Twins roster might look on Opening Day.

Monday, Feb. 13

  • Fighter jets shoot down object over Lake Huron.
  • Earthquake death toll tops 33,000 in Turkey and Syria.
  • Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

  • United States rules out extraterrestrials in object shootdowns.
  • Gardening: Find out dates to begin vegetables and flowers indoors.
  • Find out how the Timberwolves and Wild performed.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
