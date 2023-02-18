E-paper highlights: Feb. 9-15, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition headlines

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Earthquake death toll passes 12,000 and is expected to rise.

In Wisconsin, President Biden touts “deal” on Social Security.

Former Viking Jared Allen hopes for a call to the Hall of Fame.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James breaks the record for all-time scoring in the NBA.

Timberwolves trade D’Angelo Russell in a three-team deal.

Friday, Feb. 10

Former Vice President Mike Pence subpoenaed in special counsel probe.

Touchdown Pepperoni Cheese Ball is festive, easy and delicious for Super Bowl Sunday.

Minnesota Viking Justin Jefferson named NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Saturday, Feb. 11

U.S. shoots down car-sized UFO over Alaska.

Russia hits Ukraine power grid.

As property prices retreat, top economist isn’t expecting a recession.

Sunday, Feb. 12

U.S. fighter jet shoots down object over Canada.

Two brothers and two Black quarterbacks will make Super Bowl history.

Here’s how the Twins roster might look on Opening Day.

Monday, Feb. 13

Fighter jets shoot down object over Lake Huron.

Earthquake death toll tops 33,000 in Turkey and Syria.

Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

United States rules out extraterrestrials in object shootdowns.

Gardening: Find out dates to begin vegetables and flowers indoors.

Find out how the Timberwolves and Wild performed.

Wednesday, Feb. 15