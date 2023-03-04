99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
E-paper highlights: Feb. 23-March 1, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Echo Journal e-paper archives Feb. 23-28, 2023.png
Find Echo Journal e-papers every day of the week — including Feb. 23-28, 2023 — at www.pineandlakes.com and click the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button.
Screenshot / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 04, 2023 02:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Read more local area news

Thursday, Feb. 23

  • UN to mark one year of the Ukraine war with a vote on the need for peace.
  • Boulder, other Colorado schools lift lockdowns after threats.
  • Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson has become a fan favorite.

Friday, Feb. 24

  • No end in sight: Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into second year.
  • No early warning: Sooner detection might have spared derailment.
  • Recipe: Start the Lenten season with Creamy Pesto Penne with Steelhead, Mushrooms and Spinach.
  • NASCAR set to rn final race on Fontana’s 2-mile track.

Saturday, Feb. 25

  • Grief, pride and a vow to win: Ukraine marks one year of war.
  • President Biden will not visit the site of an Ohio train derailment.
  • Turkey begins to rebuild; 1.5 million left homeless by earthquakes.
  • Millions of workers are still missing after the pandemic; where did they go?

Sunday, Feb. 26

  • Thousands of Californians are without power after an unusual storm system brings rain and snow.
  • Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton expect to lead the Twins for the next six years.

Monday, Feb. 27

  • Was COVID-19 unleashed from a lab? U.S. Energy Department believes a laboratory leak is the most likely source, report says.
  • Kirill Kaprizov’s hat trick lifts Wild to 3-2 overtime win.
  • Kyle Busch makes history with win at Fontana.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

  • Dilbert cartoon dropped after racist rant by creator.
  • Ohio residents ask judge to stop railroad from destroying evidence after derailment that spilled toxic chemicals.
  • Gardening: How to choose the best tomato variety.

Wednesday, March 1

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
