E-paper highlights: Feb. 2-8, 2023, Echo Journal headlines
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples recognizes achievements
Cass County Minnesota Sheriff's Office: His snowmobile left the trail and struck trees
Thursday, Feb. 2
- Mourners call for an end to police violence at Tyre Nichols’ funeral.
- Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will take on Trump in 2024 presidential primary.
- Tom Brady says he is retiring for good, and he means it this time.
- “Laverne & Shirley” actress Cindy Williams dies at 75.
Friday, Feb. 3
- On Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicting more cold ahead.
- Recipe: Kladdkaka (Scandinavian chocolate sticky cake) is perfect for Valentine’s Day, or any day.
- Wild player Kirill Kaprizov will represent Minnesota at All-Star Weekend.
Saturday, Feb. 4
- Ticketmaster is working to avoid fiasco.
- Biden administration seeks to toughen school nutrition standards.
- International Olympic Committee is on the spot over Russian presence at 2024 Olympics.
Sunday, Feb. 5
- The United States shoots down a suspected Chinese spy balloon.
- Goodbye Iowa: Democrats approve President Biden’s revamped primary calendar.
- See a college basketball roundup.
Monday, Feb. 6
- Balloon fallout: China moves from contrite to confrontational over balloon.
- Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is “definitely thinking” about a White House run.
- Kirk Cousins leads NFC to Pro Bowl Games win.
- Beyonce breaks Grammys record with 32nd career win.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
- Huge earthquake kills thousands in Turkey and Syria.
- President Biden prepares to deliver the State of the Union address.
- Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Event will feature 20-foot visual aid on soil health
City officials expect the project to cost roughly $56,000 once completed
Three American Rescue Plan Act grant applications were approved for Pine River-Backus Schools, Immanuel Lutheran Church and School and the Federal Dam Volunteer Fire Department.
Students honored for achievements