News | Local
E-paper highlights: Feb. 2-8, 2023, Echo Journal headlines

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Echo Journal e-paper highlights Feb. 2-8, 2023.png
Find the Echo Journal e-paper every day - including the Feb. 2-8, 2023, e-editions - at pineandlakes.com, and click the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button, where you'll find that day's newspaper and archives.
Echo Journal Screenshot
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 11, 2023 02:57 PM
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Read more local area news
0105pl-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Feb. 11, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
February 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
card-games-2-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Pine River scores from Jan. 31, 2023
Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion
February 11, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
A tea party, an escape room and an iPad class are among Pequot Lakes Community Education offerings
Classes start Feb. 12
February 10, 2023 03:57 PM
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: CLC announces area students on fall honors lists
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples recognizes achievements
February 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Man suffers serious injury in Walker snowmobile crash
Cass County Minnesota Sheriff's Office: His snowmobile left the trail and struck trees
February 10, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Thursday, Feb. 2

  • Mourners call for an end to police violence at Tyre Nichols’ funeral.
  • Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will take on Trump in 2024 presidential primary.
  • Tom Brady says he is retiring for good, and he means it this time.
  • “Laverne & Shirley” actress Cindy Williams dies at 75.

Friday, Feb. 3

  • On Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicting more cold ahead.
  • Recipe: Kladdkaka (Scandinavian chocolate sticky cake) is perfect for Valentine’s Day, or any day.
  • Wild player Kirill Kaprizov will represent Minnesota at All-Star Weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 4

  • Ticketmaster is working to avoid fiasco.
  • Biden administration seeks to toughen school nutrition standards.
  • International Olympic Committee is on the spot over Russian presence at 2024 Olympics.

Sunday, Feb. 5

  • The United States shoots down a suspected Chinese spy balloon.
  • Goodbye Iowa: Democrats approve President Biden’s revamped primary calendar.
  • See a college basketball roundup.

Monday, Feb. 6

  • Balloon fallout: China moves from contrite to confrontational over balloon.
  • Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is “definitely thinking” about a White House run.
  • Kirk Cousins leads NFC to Pro Bowl Games win.
  • Beyonce breaks Grammys record with 32nd career win.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

  • Huge earthquake kills thousands in Turkey and Syria.
  • President Biden prepares to deliver the State of the Union address.
  • Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
