E-paper highlights: Feb. 2-8, 2023, Echo Journal headlines

Thursday, Feb. 2

Mourners call for an end to police violence at Tyre Nichols’ funeral.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will take on Trump in 2024 presidential primary.

Tom Brady says he is retiring for good, and he means it this time.

“Laverne & Shirley” actress Cindy Williams dies at 75.

Friday, Feb. 3

On Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicting more cold ahead.

Recipe: Kladdkaka (Scandinavian chocolate sticky cake) is perfect for Valentine’s Day, or any day.

Wild player Kirill Kaprizov will represent Minnesota at All-Star Weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Ticketmaster is working to avoid fiasco.

Biden administration seeks to toughen school nutrition standards.

International Olympic Committee is on the spot over Russian presence at 2024 Olympics.

Sunday, Feb. 5

The United States shoots down a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

Goodbye Iowa: Democrats approve President Biden’s revamped primary calendar.

See a college basketball roundup.

Monday, Feb. 6

Balloon fallout: China moves from contrite to confrontational over balloon.

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is “definitely thinking” about a White House run.

Kirk Cousins leads NFC to Pro Bowl Games win.

Beyonce breaks Grammys record with 32nd career win.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Huge earthquake kills thousands in Turkey and Syria.

President Biden prepares to deliver the State of the Union address.

Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator.

Wednesday, Feb. 8