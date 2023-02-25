E-paper highlights: Feb. 16-21, 2023, Echo Journal e-paper headlines

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.







Thursday, Feb. 16

Possible explanations for mystery objects downed by United States.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announces her run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Hollywood actress Raquel Welch dies at 82.

Brian Flores is introduced as Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator.

Friday, Feb. 17

Police say shooter may have felt “slighted” before mass shooting at Michigan State.

President Biden will speak to China’s president, Xi Jinping, about balloon incident.

U.S. lawmakers seek answers from egg companies on record high prices.

At 80, President Biden is healthy and “fit for duty,” doctor says after physical.

Comfort cookies: Snuggle up with Cherry White Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Saturday, Feb. 18

White House defends response to Ohio train derailment, chemical spill.

Death toll surpasses 45,000 in Turkey and Syria after earthquake.

U.S. food benefits for the poor to shrink as pandemic provisions end.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Family says former President Carter is in hospice.

Study says catching COVID-19 gives you “durable” protection from the virus, but for how long?

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves teammates share mutual love.

Monday, Feb. 20

He’s just “Mr. Jimmy:” Plains, Georgia, prepares to say goodbye to the former president

U.S. plans new sanctions on Russia.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest-ever Daytona 500.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

President Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Ukrainian presidential palace in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Fresh earthquake hits Turkey and Syria.

Vegetarian vocabulary: Terms every gardener should know.

Former Vikings owner Red McCombs dies at 95.

Wednesday, Feb. 22