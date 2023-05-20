E-paper highlights: Echo Journal headlines from May 11-16, 2023
Thursday, May 11
- Trump responds to sexual assault verdict, repeats election falsehoods
- U.S. Congress, White House begin tough debt limit, budget negotiations
- U.S. Rep. George Santos charged with fraud, money laundering
Friday, May 12
- Migrants stuck at U.S. gates as Title 42 ends
- Trump appeals sexual abuse verdict, $5M award
- Celebrate Mother’s Day with crepes recipe
Saturday, May 13
- Sustainable food - not more of it - needed as global hunger soars
- Debt ceiling worries deepen
- Find Twins, NHL and NBA playoff results.
Sunday, May 14
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hopeful of a solution to “more difficult” debt ceiling showdown
- Asylum seekers from Mexico hope for U.S. entry after Title 42 end
- Wildfires continue to rage; Canada’s Alberta faces more fires amid hot, dry weather
Monday, May 15
- Border crossings are “markedly” down
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes first visit to Germany since war broke out
- Minnesota cranks out 18 hits in 16-3 win over Cubs
Tuesday, May 16
- U.S. warns against crossing Mexico border illegally as Title 42 ends
- Turf troubles: Many area lawns need help
- Dallas Stars advance to face Vegas Golden Knights in NHL playoffs
Wednesday, May 17
