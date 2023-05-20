E-paper highlights: Echo Journal headlines from May 11-16, 2023

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.

Read more local area news





For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.

Thursday, May 11

Trump responds to sexual assault verdict, repeats election falsehoods

U.S. Congress, White House begin tough debt limit, budget negotiations

U.S. Rep. George Santos charged with fraud, money laundering

Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Migrants stuck at U.S. gates as Title 42 ends

Trump appeals sexual abuse verdict, $5M award

Celebrate Mother’s Day with crepes recipe

Saturday, May 13

Sustainable food - not more of it - needed as global hunger soars

Debt ceiling worries deepen

Find Twins, NHL and NBA playoff results.

Sunday, May 14

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hopeful of a solution to “more difficult” debt ceiling showdown

Asylum seekers from Mexico hope for U.S. entry after Title 42 end

Wildfires continue to rage; Canada’s Alberta faces more fires amid hot, dry weather

Monday, May 15

Border crossings are “markedly” down

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes first visit to Germany since war broke out

Minnesota cranks out 18 hits in 16-3 win over Cubs

Tuesday, May 16

U.S. warns against crossing Mexico border illegally as Title 42 ends

Turf troubles: Many area lawns need help

Dallas Stars advance to face Vegas Golden Knights in NHL playoffs



Wednesday, May 17