99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

E-paper highlights: Echo Journal headlines from May 11-16, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Echo Journal e-papers May 11-16, 2023.png
Find Echo Journal e-editions every day of the week at www.pineandlakes.com and click on the "READ TODAY'S PAPER" yellow button.
Screenshot / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.

Read more local area news

For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.

Thursday, May 11

  • Trump responds to sexual assault verdict, repeats election falsehoods
  • U.S. Congress, White House begin tough debt limit, budget negotiations
  • U.S. Rep. George Santos charged with fraud, money laundering

Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Migrants stuck at U.S. gates as Title 42 ends
  • Trump appeals sexual abuse verdict, $5M award
  • Celebrate Mother’s Day with crepes recipe

Saturday, May 13

  • Sustainable food - not more of it - needed as global hunger soars
  • Debt ceiling worries deepen
  • Find Twins, NHL and NBA playoff results.

Sunday, May 14

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hopeful of a solution to “more difficult” debt ceiling showdown
  • Asylum seekers from Mexico hope for U.S. entry after Title 42 end
  • Wildfires continue to rage; Canada’s Alberta faces more fires amid hot, dry weather 

Monday, May 15

  • Border crossings are “markedly” down
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes first visit to Germany since war broke out
  • Minnesota cranks out 18 hits in 16-3 win over Cubs

Tuesday, May 16

  • U.S. warns against crossing Mexico border illegally as Title 42 ends
  • Turf troubles: Many area lawns need help
  • Dallas Stars advance to face Vegas Golden Knights in NHL playoffs

Wednesday, May 17

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
frontmen band
Community
Rotary Ends Human Trafficking concert headliners announced
May 20, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes fireworks May 2023.png
Community
Do you love Fourth of July fireworks?
May 19, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: Commissioners take their meetings on the road for township sessions
May 19, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
marijuana.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate sends legal marijuana to governor's desk
May 20, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Marijuana.jpg
Minnesota
If Minnesota legalizes marijuana, when and where will I be allowed to use it?
May 17, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Abbey Machtig / MPR News
Pequot Lakes fireworks May 2023.png
Community
Do you love Fourth of July fireworks?
May 19, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Sandy Brown of Breezy Point on Wheel of Fortune May 2023.JPG
Exclusive
Local
Breezy Point woman appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
May 17, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt