E-paper highlights: Echo Journal e-paper headlines for Dec. 8-13, 2022

Thursday, Dec. 8

Kirk Cousins has a fan in Peyton Manning.

Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan is a finalist for a national community service award.

Gophers sign football Coach P.J. Fleck to a new 7-year contract.

Friday, Dec. 9

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner heads home from Russia after prisoner swap.

Landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage passes.

Recipes: Italian Butter Sweets are easy and festive treats.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes Independent.

Major oil pipeline outage to hit U.S. stockpiles.

The U.S. Supreme Court considers immigration.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Crews mop up a massive oil spill in Kansas.

New Orleans offers high-value holiday delights.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy.

Monday, Dec. 12

Orion returns to Earth to complete Artemis I mission.

United States tells detained American Paul Whelan to “keep the faith.”

Standoff over national debt looming.

Vikings fall to Lions and fail to clinch NFC North.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Keystone oil pipeline spill is the largest in a decade.

High court upholds flavored tobacco ban.

What if your pet eats your poinsettia?

Wednesday, Dec. 14