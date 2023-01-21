STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
E-paper highlights: Echo Journal e-edition headlines for Jan. 12-17, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Echo Journal e-editions for Jan. 12-17, 2023.png
Find Echo Journal e-editions for every day of the week, including Jan. 12-18, 2023, at www.pineandlakes.com, and click on the yellow "Read Today's Paper" button.
Echo Journal Screenshot
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 21, 2023 02:01 PM
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, Jan. 12

  • President Biden aides find second batch of classified documents in a new location, report says.
  • Federal Aviation Administration outage snarls U.S. travel; it’s the first in two decades.
  • Illinois bans semiautomatic gun sales; challenge expected.

Friday, Jan. 13

  • Special counsel to probe documents; President Biden’s handling of classified materials under scrutiny.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration links computer outage to procedural error.
  • Lisa Marie Presley, 54, dies after suffering cardiac arrest.
  • Vikings focus on not making the Giants playoff game “bigger than it is.”

Saturday, Jan. 14

  • Former President Trump rape lawsuit will move forward.
  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of default risk, says U.S. will hit debt limit in early June.
  • Tornadoes tear through the American Southeast.

Sunday, Jan. 15

  • China reports a huge rise in COVID-related deaths after data criticism.
  • Here’s what to consider when booking an Alaskan cruise.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars rally from a 27-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in playoff game. 

Monday, Jan. 16

  • President Biden pays tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
  • California braces for a final burst of rain and snow.
  • Vikings experience a giant letdown as defense falters in 31-24 playoff loss to the New York Giants.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

  • White House says there’s no visitor logs for President Biden’s home.
  • Gardening: Monitor now for rabbit activity to save a tree or shrub.
  • Vikings lament “abrupt” end of 2022 season, turn focus to 2023.
  • Quarterback Dak Prescott, Cowboys rout Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first road playoff victory since 1993.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Related Topics: PINEANDLAKES ECHO JOURNAL
