E-paper highlights: Dec. 15-21, 2022, e-edition headlines in the Echo Journal

Thursday, Dec. 15

Club Q shooting survivors tell Congress that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric encourages violence in the United States.

No Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine.

Sandy Hook remembered 10 years later.

Carlos Correa’s tenure as a Minnesota Twin is just one season as the shortstop agrees to a mega-deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Friday, Dec. 16

Senate sets first vote on funding bill.

Documents related to JFK assassination released.

Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Brittney Griner says she will advocate for Americans detained abroad and will resume her basketball career.

Opposition to school vaccine mandates rose during the epidemic.

Botched U.S. executions reach record high.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Vikings complete greatest comeback in NFL history, defeat Colts 39-36.

Elon Musk restores journalists’ Twitter accounts.

Croatia edges Morocco to clinch third place in the World Cup.

Monday, Dec. 19

“Avatar” sequel opens shy of forecasts.

NFL roundup of Sunday games, and more on the Vikings’ historic win.

Argentina beats France in a shootout to win soccer’s World Cup.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

A first in U.S. history: Jan. 6 panel’s criminal referral of ex-president Trump is unprecedented.

China’s COVID-19 toll is a concern for the world.

Elon Musk’s poll results: Step down as Twitter CEO.

Wednesday, Dec. 21