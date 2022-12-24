Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

E-paper highlights: Dec. 15-21, 2022, e-edition headlines in the Echo Journal

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Dec. 15-20, 2022, e-paper archives for Echo Journal.png
Find December 2022 and more e-edition archives of the Echo Journal at www.pineandlakes.com and click the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button.
Screenshot
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 24, 2022 01:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.

Read more local area news
letters-to-santa-4-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Crosslake Community School second graders write letters to Santa
Students in Abigayle Swenson's class share thoughts with Santa
December 24, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Hackensack Auxiliary.jpg
Local
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary gives gifts to veterans
More than 200 gifts were delivered
December 24, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
122422-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 24, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
December 24, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
122422-firearms-training-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes firearm safety begins in February
Students must attend all seven class sessions.
December 24, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
card-games-3-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: 500 game results from Dec. 13, 2022
Play 500 in Pine River on Tuesdays
December 24, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.

Thursday, Dec. 15

  • Club Q shooting survivors tell Congress that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric encourages violence in the United States.
  • No Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine.
  • Sandy Hook remembered 10 years later.
  • Carlos Correa’s tenure as a Minnesota Twin is just one season as the shortstop agrees to a mega-deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Friday, Dec. 16

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Senate sets first vote on funding bill.
  • Documents related to JFK assassination released.
  • Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter.

Saturday, Dec. 17

  • Brittney Griner says she will advocate for Americans detained abroad and will resume her basketball career.
  • Opposition to school vaccine mandates rose during the epidemic.
  • Botched U.S. executions reach record high.

Sunday, Dec. 18

  • Vikings complete greatest comeback in NFL history, defeat Colts 39-36.
  • Elon Musk restores journalists’ Twitter accounts.
  • Croatia edges Morocco to clinch third place in the World Cup.

Monday, Dec. 19

  • “Avatar” sequel opens shy of forecasts.
  • NFL roundup of Sunday games, and more on the Vikings’ historic win.
  • Argentina beats France in a shootout to win soccer’s World Cup.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

  • A first in U.S. history: Jan. 6 panel’s criminal referral of ex-president Trump is unprecedented.
  • China’s COVID-19 toll is a concern for the world.
  • Elon Musk’s poll results: Step down as Twitter CEO.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra pages of national, world and sports news.
Related Topics: PINEANDLAKES ECHO JOURNALALL-ACCESS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal