E-paper highlights: Dec. 1-7, 2022, headlines in the Echo Journal e-papers

Thursday, Dec. 1

House Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as their leader.

House blocks rail strike.

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies at 79.

Friday, Dec. 2

Congress averts “Christmas catastrophe” when Senate votes to block railroad strike.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the student debt case.

Food writer shares recipes for her family’s Christmas favorites.

Saturday, Dec. 3

President Biden signs bill to block U.S. railroad strike.

President Biden weighs reviving Trump-era immigration restrictions.

Leaky defense hasn’t stopped Vikings from winning.

Sunday, Dec. 4

EU: Twitter faces fines or shutdown.

President Biden mulls ending U.S. military vaccine mandate.

Netherlands thwarts U.S. comeback in soccer World Cup.

Monday, Dec. 5

Russia will not sell oil subject to the price cap.

Hakeem Jeffries defends calling Trump a “fake” president.

Gophers to play in Pinstripe Bowl.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Rising flu cases drive up U.S. hospitalizations, CDC says.

This tip could save a houseplant’s life.

Vikings have been historically good in close games and continue to find ways to win.

Bucs stun Saints in the final seconds of Monday night football game.



Wednesday, Dec. 7