E-paper highlights: Check out April 13-18, 2023, Echo Journal headlines

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.

Read more local area news





For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.

Thursday, April 13

Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence.

Juul to pay $462 million over youth addiction claims.

Prince Harry to attend Charles’ coronation.

Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

National Guardsman arrested for online intelligence leaks.

Supreme Court won’t halt $6 billion student debt settlement.

Futures of Vikings’ Dalvin Cook and Za’Darius Smith remain uncertain.

Saturday, April 15

U.S. begins testing bird flu vaccines for poultry.

Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson could get starting nod in Game 1 of playoffs.

Timberwolves dominate Thunder to punch ticket to playoffs.

Sunday, April 16

U.S., Vietnam say they hope to deepen ties as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Hanoi.

Travel: It’s easy to see wildlife when visiting Alaska’s Glacier Bay.

Sticky substance drama leads to Rocco Baldelli ejection in Twins' loss.

Monday, April 17

Trump campaign raises $14.5 million; donations skyrocketed after he announced he was going to be criminally indicted.

Amazon Web Services, Alexa back online after brief outage Sunday.

Wild captain Jared Spurgeon brings calm to every storm.

Tuesday, April 18

Wild, Stars battle it out - literally - in Game 1 of playoff series.

Wolves hope rest leads to rebound in playoff series.

Pitcher Pablo Lopez, Twins finalizing four-year extension.

Kenyans sweep Boston Marathon; Elk River woman is top American finisher.



Wednesday, April 19