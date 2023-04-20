99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

E-paper highlights: Check out April 13-18, 2023, Echo Journal headlines

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Read the Echo Journal's e-papers every day, including April 13-18, 2023, at www.pineandlakes.com and click on the READ TODAY'S PAPER button.
Today at 2:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, April 13

  • Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence.
  • Juul to pay $462 million over youth addiction claims.
  • Prince Harry to attend Charles’ coronation.

Friday, April 14

  • National Guardsman arrested for online intelligence leaks.
  • Supreme Court won’t halt $6 billion student debt settlement.
  • Futures of Vikings’ Dalvin Cook and Za’Darius Smith remain uncertain.

Saturday, April 15

  • U.S. begins testing bird flu vaccines for poultry.
  • Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson could get starting nod in Game 1 of playoffs.
  • Timberwolves dominate Thunder to punch ticket to playoffs.

Sunday, April 16

  • U.S., Vietnam say they hope to deepen ties as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Hanoi.
  • Travel: It’s easy to see wildlife when visiting Alaska’s Glacier Bay.
  • Sticky substance drama leads to Rocco Baldelli ejection in Twins' loss. 

Monday, April 17

  • Trump campaign raises $14.5 million; donations skyrocketed after he announced he was going to be criminally indicted.
  • Amazon Web Services, Alexa back online after brief outage Sunday.
  • Wild captain Jared Spurgeon brings calm to every storm.

Tuesday, April 18

  • Wild, Stars battle it out - literally - in Game 1 of playoff series.
  • Wolves hope rest leads to rebound in playoff series.
  • Pitcher Pablo Lopez, Twins finalizing four-year extension.
  • Kenyans sweep Boston Marathon; Elk River woman is top American finisher.

Wednesday, April 19

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
