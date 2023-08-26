E-paper highlights: Aug. 17-23, 2023
Thursday, Aug. 17
- A key West Maui highway reopens; Biden to visit Monday
- Abortion pill access preserved by US appeals court, with limits
- England topples Australia to reach Women’s World Cup final; championship match against Spain set Sunday in Sydney
Friday, Aug. 18
- Canada crews battle wildfires; all residents evacuating northern city of Yellowknife
- Grilled Corn Salad with Fresh Tomatoes and Basil is easy to prepare
- Minnesota Timberwolves snubbed in national televised games
Saturday, Aug. 19
- Powerful Hurricane Hilary to weaken before reaching California
- Trump to skip Republican debate
- US, South Korea, Japan agree to deepen military ties
Sunday, Aug. 20
- British Columbia wildfires intensify, evacuation orders double
- Hurricane Hilary barrels towards Baja California peninsula, southwest US
- Vikings fall 24-16 to Titans in preseason game
Monday, Aug. 21
- Tropical Storm Hilary pummels California after drenching northern Mexico
- “Blue Beetle” dethrones “Barbie” at box office
- Spanish team defeats England in final of record-breaking Women’s World Cup tournament
Tuesday, Aug. 22
- Biden surveys Maui wildfire damage
- Drenched, but no deaths; Storm Hilary moves north after dumping on Southern California, Southwest
- Could the Twins move to a six-man rotation?
Wednesday, Aug. 23
- Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
