News Local

E-paper highlights: Aug. 17-23, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Find Echo Journal e-papers, including for Aug. 17-22, 2023, at pineandlakes.com and click the "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, Aug. 17

  • A key West Maui highway reopens; Biden to visit Monday
  • Abortion pill access preserved by US appeals court, with limits
  • England topples Australia to reach Women’s World Cup final; championship match against Spain set Sunday in Sydney

Friday, Aug. 18

  • Canada crews battle wildfires; all residents evacuating northern city of Yellowknife
  • Grilled Corn Salad with Fresh Tomatoes and Basil is easy to prepare
  • Minnesota Timberwolves snubbed in national televised games

Saturday, Aug. 19

  • Powerful Hurricane Hilary to weaken before reaching California
  • Trump to skip Republican debate
  • US, South Korea, Japan agree to deepen military ties

Sunday, Aug. 20

  • British Columbia wildfires intensify, evacuation orders double
  • Hurricane Hilary barrels towards Baja California peninsula, southwest US
  • Vikings fall 24-16 to Titans in preseason game 

Monday, Aug. 21

  • Tropical Storm Hilary pummels California after drenching northern Mexico
  • “Blue Beetle” dethrones “Barbie” at box office
  • Spanish team defeats England in final of record-breaking Women’s World Cup tournament

Tuesday, Aug. 22

  • Biden surveys Maui wildfire damage
  • Drenched, but no deaths; Storm Hilary moves north after dumping on Southern California, Southwest
  • Could the Twins move to a six-man rotation?

Wednesday, Aug. 23

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
