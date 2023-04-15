99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
E-paper highlights: April 6-11, 2023, Echo Journal headlines

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Echo Journal e-paper archives April 6-11, 2023.png
Find e-papers every day, including April 6-11, 2023, at www.pineandlakes.com. Click on the yellow "READ TODAY'S PAPER" button.
Screenshot / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Read more local area news

Thursday, April 6

  • Former President Trump, newly charged, urges defunding the Justice Department and FBI.
  • Tornado kills five in southeastern Missouri.
  • Caddie says Tiger Woods is “pretty banged up” entering the Masters.

Friday, April 7

  • The Biden administration prohibits trans athlete bans.
  • Report: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted undisclosed luxury trips.
  • Recipe: Lemony Primavera Pasta Salad is perfect for parties, potlucks.

Saturday, April 8

  • Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Tennessee after lawmakers expelled over gun protests.
  • Russia charges Wall Street Journal reporter with espionage.
  • Brooks Koepka storms into Masters lead before weather halts play.
  • Twins win home opener in 10th inning.

Sunday, April 9

  • President Biden going to war against “junk fees” - extra costs hidden in purchases for hotels, concert tickets and airlines.
  • Tiger Woods survives rough finish to make Masters cut.

Monday, April 10

  • Jon Rahm wins Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
  • U.S. searches for source of highly classified intel leak.
  • Ailing Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to foot injury.

Tuesday, April 11

  • Black lawmaker reinstated to Tennessee House of Representatives.
  • Kentucky bank worker shoots, kills four colleagues.
  • Here’s how to tell if a tree, shrub or plant will survive our winters.
  • The Minnesota Lynx take Diamond Miller during the WNBA Draft.

Wednesday, April 12

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
