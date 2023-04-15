E-paper highlights: April 6-11, 2023, Echo Journal headlines

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, April 6

Former President Trump, newly charged, urges defunding the Justice Department and FBI.

Tornado kills five in southeastern Missouri.

Caddie says Tiger Woods is “pretty banged up” entering the Masters.

Friday, April 7

The Biden administration prohibits trans athlete bans.

Report: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted undisclosed luxury trips.

Recipe: Lemony Primavera Pasta Salad is perfect for parties, potlucks.

Saturday, April 8

Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Tennessee after lawmakers expelled over gun protests.

Russia charges Wall Street Journal reporter with espionage.

Brooks Koepka storms into Masters lead before weather halts play.

Twins win home opener in 10th inning.

Sunday, April 9

President Biden going to war against “junk fees” - extra costs hidden in purchases for hotels, concert tickets and airlines.

Tiger Woods survives rough finish to make Masters cut.

Monday, April 10

Jon Rahm wins Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

U.S. searches for source of highly classified intel leak.

Ailing Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to foot injury.

Tuesday, April 11

Black lawmaker reinstated to Tennessee House of Representatives.

Kentucky bank worker shoots, kills four colleagues.

Here’s how to tell if a tree, shrub or plant will survive our winters.

The Minnesota Lynx take Diamond Miller during the WNBA Draft.

Wednesday, April 12