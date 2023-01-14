99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
E-paper highlights: Headlines from the Jan. 5-11, 2023, Echo Journal e-editions

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Epaper highlights for the week of Jan. 11, 2023.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 14, 2023 04:01 PM
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, Jan. 5

  • Vikings Harrison Phillips and Patrick Jones II praying for Damar Hamlin.
  • Anthony Edwards lifts Wolves over Blazers.
  • Kevin McCarthy fails for second day to win U.S. House speaker vote.

Friday, Jan. 6

  • Vikings grapple with their own mortality in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation.
  • Vladimir Putin's truce greeted with skepticism; Kyiv claims Russia intends to "use Christmas as cover."
  • South Carolina's top court strikes down six-week abortion ban.

Saturday, Jan. 7

  • Timberwolves run win streak to 3 by downing Clippers.
  • President Biden's new border plan undercuts campaign vow to restore asylum access.
  • New Mexico Democrats' homes and offices shot at.

Sunday, Jan. 8

  • It has been an incredible journey: from Cameroon to Vikings, Villiam Kwenkeu is turning heads.
  • Shelling booms in Ukraine during "Christmas ceasefire."
  • Heavy rain, snow clobber California.

Monday, Jan. 9

  • Vikings' Patrick Jones II talks to Damar Hamlin, then dedicates sack to him.
  • Far-right supporters invade Brazilian government buildings.
  • Debt ceiling will be key issue in the new Congress.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

  • Classified Biden documents found at think tank.
  • U.S. House to vote on rules to constrain Kevin McCarthy.
  • All-America award-winning flowers and vegetables for 2023.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
