E-paper highlights: Headlines from the Jan. 5-11, 2023, Echo Journal e-editions

Thursday, Jan. 5

Vikings Harrison Phillips and Patrick Jones II praying for Damar Hamlin.

Anthony Edwards lifts Wolves over Blazers.

Kevin McCarthy fails for second day to win U.S. House speaker vote.

Friday, Jan. 6

Vikings grapple with their own mortality in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation.

Vladimir Putin's truce greeted with skepticism; Kyiv claims Russia intends to "use Christmas as cover."

South Carolina's top court strikes down six-week abortion ban.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Timberwolves run win streak to 3 by downing Clippers.

President Biden's new border plan undercuts campaign vow to restore asylum access.

New Mexico Democrats' homes and offices shot at.

Sunday, Jan. 8

It has been an incredible journey: from Cameroon to Vikings, Villiam Kwenkeu is turning heads.

Shelling booms in Ukraine during "Christmas ceasefire."

Heavy rain, snow clobber California.

Monday, Jan. 9

Vikings' Patrick Jones II talks to Damar Hamlin, then dedicates sack to him.

Far-right supporters invade Brazilian government buildings.

Debt ceiling will be key issue in the new Congress.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Classified Biden documents found at think tank.

U.S. House to vote on rules to constrain Kevin McCarthy.

All-America award-winning flowers and vegetables for 2023.

Wednesday, Jan. 11