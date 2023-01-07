99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

E-paper highlights: Dec. 29, 2022 - Jan. 3, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

010723-last-week-echo-journal.jpg
Thumbnails of 6 of the daily Nation Plus section digital e-editions available with a PineandLakes Echo Journal subscription.
PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 07, 2023 03:01 PM
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper is seven to nine pages of bonus news from around the world, including national, state, business, entertainment and sports news.

  • Thursday, Dec. 29: Wild's Walker nets first NHL goal, Cousins has led the charge for Vikings' 12-3 record, Former pope Benedict 'very sick', Pope Francis calls for prayers.
  • Friday, Dec. 30:  Wild struggle to keep up with Stars in frustrating loss, Running water again scarce in Jackson, Israel's Netanyahu returns.
  • Saturday, Dec. 31:  Wolves continue skid with loss to Bucks, Barbara Walters dead at age 93, Marchers in Iran denounce top leader.
  • Sunday, Jan. 1:  Former Pope Benedict, hero to Catholic conservatives, dies, Former Vikings quarterbacks praise Kirk Cousins' stellar season, Iran top court takes protester's appeal.
  • Monday, Jan. 2:  Lula takes over in Brazil, Vikings lose ugly to Packers, Trait for easy-keeping cows may be the path to more sustainable beef.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 3:  China seeks better US ties, Vikings game at Chicago set for noon on Sunday, Elon Musk has lost $200B since November 2021.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra pages of state, national, world, sports, business and entertainment news.

Read more local area news
back-2-basics-logo.jpg
Local
Registration open for Feb. 11 Back to Basics
Event returns to in person format.
January 07, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pine River Area Sanitary District Jake Freeman.jpg
Local
Sanitary district operators receive advanced certifications
Certification will allow PRASD to continue operation without former manager.
January 07, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
010723-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Jan. 7, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
January 07, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Carrie Ruud 2022.jpg
Local
Ruud reflects on time in state senate
The upcoming legislative session is the first in a decade without the Breezy Point politician
January 07, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
card-games-1-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: 500 results from Dec. 27, 2022, in Pine River listed
Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion
January 07, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

