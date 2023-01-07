E-paper highlights: Dec. 29, 2022 - Jan. 3, 2023
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week.
- Thursday, Dec. 29: Wild's Walker nets first NHL goal, Cousins has led the charge for Vikings' 12-3 record, Former pope Benedict 'very sick', Pope Francis calls for prayers.
- Friday, Dec. 30: Wild struggle to keep up with Stars in frustrating loss, Running water again scarce in Jackson, Israel's Netanyahu returns.
- Saturday, Dec. 31: Wolves continue skid with loss to Bucks, Barbara Walters dead at age 93, Marchers in Iran denounce top leader.
- Sunday, Jan. 1: Former Pope Benedict, hero to Catholic conservatives, dies, Former Vikings quarterbacks praise Kirk Cousins' stellar season, Iran top court takes protester's appeal.
- Monday, Jan. 2: Lula takes over in Brazil, Vikings lose ugly to Packers, Trait for easy-keeping cows may be the path to more sustainable beef.
- Tuesday, Jan. 3: China seeks better US ties, Vikings game at Chicago set for noon on Sunday, Elon Musk has lost $200B since November 2021.
Certification will allow PRASD to continue operation without former manager.
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
The upcoming legislative session is the first in a decade without the Breezy Point politician
Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion
Personnel committee interviewed six finalists after chief Eric Klang - chief for 11 years - became Crow Wing County sheriff
Awardees include Pine River locals involved in meat packing education development.
The new mayor will finish the remaining two years of Mayor Krista Knudsen's term.