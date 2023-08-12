E-paper highlights: Aug. 3-9, 2023
Thursday, Aug. 3
- Synagogue killer gets death penalty
- Inside how Cousins leads at training camp
- Private payrolls increase by 324,000 in July
Friday, Aug. 4
- 2 US sailors arrested on suspicion of espionage, selling information to China
- Labor productivity rebounds in 2nd quarter
- Body found in river buoys at Mexico border
Saturday, Aug. 5
- Struggling sectors trim work hours rather than slash payrolls
- Youthful throngs gather with pope
- Twins hold off D-Backs
Sunday, Aug. 6
- Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban
- White House pushes US agencies to 'aggressively' boost in-person work
- 7 numbers that help explain Joe Mauer's career and induction into Twins' Hall of Fame
Monday, Aug. 7
- Musk promises to fund legal fights of fired X users
- Ravaged by fire, Mojave Desert's famed Joshua trees may be gone forever
- Bombs away for Max and Matt
- "I'm coming after you!" Trump's threatening post flagged by US prosecutors to judge
Tuesday, Aug. 8
- Trump's lawyers present free speech argument
- Typhoon threatens Scout gathering
- Russia to launch its first moon space probe in 50 years
Wednesday, Aug. 9
