E-paper highlights: Aug. 3-9, 2023

Thursday, Aug. 3

Synagogue killer gets death penalty

Inside how Cousins leads at training camp

Private payrolls increase by 324,000 in July

Friday, Aug. 4

2 US sailors arrested on suspicion of espionage, selling information to China

Labor productivity rebounds in 2nd quarter

Body found in river buoys at Mexico border

Saturday, Aug. 5

Struggling sectors trim work hours rather than slash payrolls

Youthful throngs gather with pope

Twins hold off D-Backs

Sunday, Aug. 6

Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban

White House pushes US agencies to 'aggressively' boost in-person work

7 numbers that help explain Joe Mauer's career and induction into Twins' Hall of Fame

Monday, Aug. 7

Musk promises to fund legal fights of fired X users

Ravaged by fire, Mojave Desert's famed Joshua trees may be gone forever

Bombs away for Max and Matt

"I'm coming after you!" Trump's threatening post flagged by US prosecutors to judge

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Trump's lawyers present free speech argument

Typhoon threatens Scout gathering

Russia to launch its first moon space probe in 50 years

Wednesday, Aug. 9