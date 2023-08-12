Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

E-paper highlights: Aug. 3-9, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

epaper highlights.png
Epaper highlights for Aug. 9, 2023
Contributed / PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.

For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.

Read more local area news

Thursday, Aug. 3

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Synagogue killer gets death penalty
  • Inside how Cousins leads at training camp
  • Private payrolls increase by 324,000 in July 

Friday, Aug. 4

  • 2 US sailors arrested on suspicion of espionage, selling information to China
  • Labor productivity rebounds in 2nd quarter
  • Body found in river buoys at Mexico border

Saturday, Aug. 5

  • Struggling sectors trim work hours rather than slash payrolls
  • Youthful throngs gather with pope
  • Twins hold off D-Backs

Sunday, Aug. 6

  •  Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban
  • White House pushes US agencies to 'aggressively' boost in-person work
  • 7 numbers that help explain Joe Mauer's career and induction into Twins' Hall of Fame

Monday, Aug. 7

  • Musk promises to fund legal fights of fired X users
  • Ravaged by fire, Mojave Desert's famed Joshua trees may be gone forever
  • Bombs away for Max and Matt
  • "I'm coming after you!" Trump's threatening post flagged by US prosecutors to judge

Tuesday, Aug. 8

  • Trump's lawyers present free speech argument
  • Typhoon threatens Scout gathering
  • Russia to launch its first moon space probe in 50 years

Wednesday, Aug. 9

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Bryan Welk
Community
Sheriff's Corner: Aquatic structures need permits
1h ago
 · 
By  Bryan Welk
card-games-5-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Bridge results from week of Aug. 1, 2023, listed
10h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Music in the Square July 29, 2023.JPG
Community
Music lovers turn out to Crosslake Town Square
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
081223-police-blotter-wasp-sting.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Aug. 12, 2023
9h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
081123-Chefs-Hat-crumble.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Chef's Hat: Add a twist to favorite summertime foods
1d ago
 · 
By  Donna Evans
goat seeking attention 2.jpg
Members Only
Local
When you can't beat 'em, eat 'em
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
View of Crow Wing County logo on a sheriff's trailer
Local
14-year-old boy drowns in Star Lake near Crosslake
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report