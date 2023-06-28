E-paper highlights: Read Echo Journal headlines from June 22-27, 2023

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.

Read more local area news





For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.

Thursday, June 22

House censures Schiff

US regulators allow first sales of lab-grown meat

Twins, Farmer walk-off Red Sox

Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

5 aboard missing Titanic tourist sub are dead after vessel implodes

New era for India-US relations

Twins sign former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel

Saturday, June 24

States immigration challenge rejected

Russia accuses militia boss of mutiny

Maeda dominant in return to rotation

Sunday, June 25

US files first-ever charges against Chinese fentanyl manufacturers

Twins lose pitcher; win streak ends in Detroit

Rebel Russian mercenaries halt advance on Moscow

Monday, June 26

Twins rally to take series

Ukraine has flurry of calls with allies after Moscow disorder

Netanyahu seeks weaker courts as producer testifies in his trial

Tuesday, June 27

Colorado shooter guilty in 5 deaths

Lewis has always been adept at adapting

Putin blasts Wagner 'traitors'

Wednesday, June 28