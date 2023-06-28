E-paper highlights: Read Echo Journal headlines from June 22-27, 2023
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.
Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.
For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.
Thursday, June 22
- House censures Schiff
- US regulators allow first sales of lab-grown meat
- Twins, Farmer walk-off Red Sox
Friday, June 23
ADVERTISEMENT
- 5 aboard missing Titanic tourist sub are dead after vessel implodes
- New era for India-US relations
- Twins sign former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel
Saturday, June 24
- States immigration challenge rejected
- Russia accuses militia boss of mutiny
- Maeda dominant in return to rotation
Sunday, June 25
- US files first-ever charges against Chinese fentanyl manufacturers
- Twins lose pitcher; win streak ends in Detroit
- Rebel Russian mercenaries halt advance on Moscow
Monday, June 26
- Twins rally to take series
- Ukraine has flurry of calls with allies after Moscow disorder
- Netanyahu seeks weaker courts as producer testifies in his trial
Tuesday, June 27
- Colorado shooter guilty in 5 deaths
- Lewis has always been adept at adapting
- Putin blasts Wagner 'traitors'
Wednesday, June 28
- Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
ADVERTISEMENT