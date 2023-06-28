Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
E-paper highlights: Read Echo Journal headlines from June 22-27, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Epaper highlights for June 28, 2023
Today at 3:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, June 22

  • House censures Schiff
  • US regulators allow first sales of lab-grown meat
  • Twins, Farmer walk-off Red Sox

Friday, June 23

  • 5 aboard missing Titanic tourist sub are dead after vessel implodes
  • New era for India-US relations
  • Twins sign former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel

Saturday, June 24

  • States immigration challenge rejected
  • Russia accuses militia boss of mutiny
  • Maeda dominant in return to rotation

Sunday, June 25

  •  US files first-ever charges against Chinese fentanyl manufacturers
  • Twins lose pitcher; win streak ends in Detroit
  • Rebel Russian mercenaries halt advance on Moscow

Monday, June 26

  • Twins rally to take series
  • Ukraine has flurry of calls with allies after Moscow disorder
  • Netanyahu seeks weaker courts as producer testifies in his trial

Tuesday, June 27

  • Colorado shooter guilty in 5 deaths
  • Lewis has always been adept at adapting
  • Putin blasts Wagner 'traitors'

Wednesday, June 28

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
