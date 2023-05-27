99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
E-paper highlights: May 18-24, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Today at 1:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.

For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.

Thursday, May 18

  • US power grids vulnerable to extreme heat this summer
  • Harry, Meghan in crash after a paparazzi pursuit in NYC
  • Dodgers slam the Twins in finale

Friday, May 19

  • Downturn warnings
  • Midwest grid operator flags urgent need for market reform
  • Disney cancels plan for 2,000 jobs in Florida

Saturday, May 20

  • US weekly jobless claims fall
  • GM's 2025 EV output could be crimped by battery bottleneck
  • Injuries run through Twins lineup

Sunday, May 21

  •  Alberta on high alert for wildfire upsurge
  • Plane crash in swiss mountains kills 3
  • US to sign strategic pact with 2 pacific states, hopes for a third in weeks

Monday, May 22

  • Seventh inning sinks the Twins
  • Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum
  • Bud Grant was so much more than that for Minnesotans

Tuesday, May 23

  • Tim Scott Launches 2024 bid
  • Florida sued over Chinese homeownership ban
  • Buxton on pace to play career high in games

Wednesday, May 24 

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.

