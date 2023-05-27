E-paper highlights: May 18-24, 2023

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, May 18

US power grids vulnerable to extreme heat this summer

Harry, Meghan in crash after a paparazzi pursuit in NYC

Dodgers slam the Twins in finale

Friday, May 19

Downturn warnings

Midwest grid operator flags urgent need for market reform

Disney cancels plan for 2,000 jobs in Florida

Saturday, May 20

US weekly jobless claims fall

GM's 2025 EV output could be crimped by battery bottleneck

Injuries run through Twins lineup

Sunday, May 21

Alberta on high alert for wildfire upsurge

Plane crash in swiss mountains kills 3

US to sign strategic pact with 2 pacific states, hopes for a third in weeks

Monday, May 22

Seventh inning sinks the Twins

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum

Bud Grant was so much more than that for Minnesotans

Tuesday, May 23

Tim Scott Launches 2024 bid

Florida sued over Chinese homeownership ban

Buxton on pace to play career high in games

Wednesday, May 24

